Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The 2020 Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival: The magic you find when truth and sound meet

Zoë Modiga is one of the artists performing at the 2020 Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. (Tatenda Chidora)
0

The 2020 Hugh Masekela Heritage Festial, taking place online on Sunday, December 13,  at skyroomlive.com, features a line up of musicians who can all attest to the eminence of Bra Hugh, and his abiding influence on South African music, not to mention his rich contribution to the lineage of live music performers.

Joining a line up including Gloria Bosman, Mandla Mlangeni, Sio and others is vocalist and songwriter Zoë Modiga. Ahead of Sunday’s event, she answered a few questions on Bra Hugh’s influence on her craft.

The pan Africanist spirit of your album recalls some of the music Hugh was making in the Seventies on his journey across the continent. What do you feel you have in common with him as far as your approach to music?

Thank you! To be likened to Bra Hugh’s musical sensibilities even in the most minuscule way is beautiful. I believe the commonality is in the message, a love of self, a love of my people and our layered, complex yet beautiful existence. I believe Bra Hugh’s music was so instrumental in that lesson for me and I’m glad it resonates to the point of one experiencing it in my music. 

How will you be seeking to pay tribute to him with your performance?


I wish to love on his legacy with music from my sophomore album, Inganekwane and I will be doing a special cover of one of his songs. 

How has the process of recording and writing your current album influenced your thinking around music and live performance?

I have a deep love for music and live performance and I believe this album allows me to be a true orator to my perspective and to use the message to uplift people. It further reaffirms the magic I already knew was there. The magic you find when truth and sound meet. 

Your performances seem especially tailored for the listening experience but also the visual aspects of it. What would someone who hasn’t seen you live be missing out on?

My performances do consider audio and visual aspects and I’d say they are quite self – explanatory. One would have to come and find out. 

What are your favourite Bra Hugh songs and why?

I love so many though right now Bokone is at the top of my mind. I love the chants, the rhythmic elements, the horn sounds, the beautiful layers the song plays with. It sends me into a euphoric trance. I can listen to the track over and over again.

Presented by Assupol, and produced by Semopa Entertainment, this year’s festival will be a free access online affair available on www.skyroomlive.com on Sunday the 13th of December at 8pm.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Kwanele Sosibo
Kwanele Sosibo
Kwanele Sosibo is the editor of Friday, the arts and culture section of the Mail and Guardian.

Related stories

Friday

Hugh Masekela and the irrecoverable idea of home

oyama mabandla -
Plagued by being in exile, Hugh Masekela’s oeuvre frequently explored the idea of home
Read more
Africa

Of drumming, Tony Allen, Charles Mungoshi and my cousin

Percy Zvomuya -
Drummers have the power to allow Zimbabweans to commune with their ancestors, and none more so than those with elevated talent on the skins.
Read more
Friday

Spirituality at the core of sax great’s sound

oyama mabandla -
Oyama Mabandla explores the idea that artistic success has spiritual bliss at its centre.
Read more
Friday

Masekela’s Lesotho concerts: A bittersweet homecoming

Kwanele Sosibo -
Taking place after the musician had gone back to the United States and after a short sojourn to Liberia, the Live in Lesotho concerts are a musical and thematic pivot towards home.
Read more
Friday

Thandiswa takes a walk in Bra Hugh’s shoes

Kwanele Sosibo -
Thandiswa Mazwai speaks about her memories of playing with the trumpeter and what fans can expect from her collaboration with his band
Read more
Friday

One’s move is another’s muse

Zaza Hlalethwa -
Do all creatives need to migrate to bigger cities in order to enjoy successful careers?
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC battle now moves to the regional and provincial conferences

Ace Magashule will appear before the ANC’s integrity committee this weekend. After that, all eyes will be on next year’s conferences to see who will win the fight for control of the party
Paddy Harper -
Read more
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Feel free to criticise’ Oscar series

British filmmaker Daniel Gordon talks to Luke Feltham about the criticisms levelled at his latest work, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius, a new four-part documentary series that covers the Icarian fall of the Olympian
Luke Feltham -
Read more

More top stories

National

Rhythm FM is R52-million of dead air

A R6-million lawsuit is offering new insight into why the state-funded station has not yet broadcast
khaya koko & Mosibudi Ratlebjane -
Read more
Africa

Uganda’s professional elites need to take a stand

COMMENT: The protests against the Ugandan president’s 35-year rule are being led by the youth. But they cannot do it alone
eric mwine mugaju -
Read more
Business

Assets, wealth revolution on the go

Financiers are ‘impact investing’ by shifting their support to investment products that prioritise environmental, social and governance issues
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Education

‘No national matric rewrite’, says court

This follows an urgent application by individual learners and Sadtu, who wanted the court to set aside a decision by the department for a rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.