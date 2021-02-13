Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

Racism has a physical impact on the black body

We now know in greater and more disturbing detail how racism affects health and often leads to early death. (Madelene Cronjé)
0

I began to write this essay in January 2020 ­— and it feels like years ago. The issues I wanted to raise are no longer even partly hidden. The effects of racism on the body, especially the black body, are in plain sight.

Most of these problems have been there for centuries, but are now called pandemics. Pandemics of murder, of disease and of social in­equality. In the face of new waves of deaths, including those that precipitated the Black Lives Matter movement, the world is reawakening to the power of racism to kill people.

The Effects of Race Project at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study started in 2013. The goal of a team of academics was to better understand the “everydayness of race” and how race-thinking created durable and seemingly inescapable racialised realities in South Africa, the United States and elsewhere.

Race thinking — the idea that people belong to a race determined mostly by their skin colour — has so framed our realities that we can scarcely imagine a world without it.

But race thinking has deformed us and society because it’s based on constructs of otherness and difference. These, in turn, underpin expectations of character, intelligence, motivation and behaviour. They can pave the way for suspicion, derogation and dehumanisation.


We now know in greater and more disturbing detail how racism affects health and often leads to early death. It kills directly when people are murdered by police or vigilantes, but it also kills through disease. Covid-19 is new, but diseases common to the survival zones of the urban poor have been with us for a long time. Only a century ago rickets was so common among African American children of eastern US cities that it was considered a rite of passage.

More sinister even are the health problems caused by acute and chronic stress on people who are subjected to racial othering and overt racial discrimination. The trauma of humiliation caused by racism creates recurrent stress in individuals, families and wider communities and often transcends generations.

Racism operates at multiple levels to negatively affect health. Physical violence and rampant infectious diseases are the tip of the iceberg. Institutional racism negatively affects access to health services and healthy lifestyle choices by creating neighbourhoods or districts where people cannot thrive. 

And when members of stigmatised racial populations respond to the pervasive negative racial stereotypes by accepting as true the dominant society’s beliefs about their biological and cultural inferiority, they can internalise the racism. Internalised racism manifests itself in many ways. It leads to lower self-esteem and less psychological well-being.

When people are worried, day in and day out, about their safety, their future, and how they are being perceived by others because of racism, they experience stress and anxiety from recurrent humiliation. These effects are not transient, nor “merely” psychological.

What is epigenetics? 

The social context in which a child lives is a powerful predictor of their adult health. It can also affect their genes, in ways that are only now being recognised. One of the most disturbing discoveries in the field of epigenetics is how stress can affect the way an individual’s genes work, and that some of the stress-related changes can be inherited.

Epigenetics is the study of changes caused by modification of how genes work rather than by altering the genetic code itself. 

Studies of epigenetic changes can illustrate the specific biological mechanisms by which social 

conditions become physically embodied. What we are now understanding is how feedback loops are established by early life stressors causing negative emotions which cause biochemical and physiological changes. These, in turn, cause changes in behaviour that alter the chemical environment in which genes are being expressed.

The chain of events from genetic modification to behaviour is long and there is no predetermined conclusion, but the mere fact that this can happen is profoundly disturbing. That some of the genetic changes may be inherited is even more so.

What to do about it

When we grasp the reality that human bodies and genes are being constantly remodelled by the physical and social environment and by life experience, the inescapable conclusion is that we must fight the origins of health disparity at their root, in the early social environment and life experiences of every person.

The development of a healthy citizenry depends on people growing up with adequate nutrition, protected from violence, gross insecurity and humiliation, and raised in environments conducive to the development of emotional security. 

We have known for a long time that poverty, poor nutrition, child abuse, trauma and fear were bad for health. What epigenetic research offers is the shedding of light on the biological pathways through which such exposures are translated into concrete, measurable, increased risks of various diseases such as bipolar disease, asthma, adverse birth outcomes and the problem of decreased longevity.

Understanding how genes are differentially regulated by experience will affect how we conceptualise social inequalities and health disparities. Rather than engaging in outdated “nature vs nurture” debates concerning race as a genetic or social construct, considering race as an epigenomic construct may be the most accurate and appropriate perspective yet.

The “real world” is the one in which we understand genes and the socially experienced world as perpetually entwined in the human body.

This is an edited version of an article that was first published in The Conversation. It is part of a series that has been running for seven months. Other authors include Barney Pityana, Göran Therborn, Njabulo Ndebele, George Chaplin, Kira Erwin and Kathryn Pillay.The three edited volumes of essays published by African Sun Media in 2018 (The Effects of Race, edited by Nina G. Jablonski and Gerhard Maré), 2019 (Race in Education, edited by Gerhard Maré), and 2020 (Persistence of Race, edited by Nina G Jablonski) contain the complete representation of the project’s scholarship.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

The Conversation

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Nina G. Jablonski
Nina G. Jablonski is Evan Pugh University Professor of Anthropology at The Pennsylvania State University. A biological anthropologist and paleobiologist, she studies the evolution of adaptations to the environment in Old World primates including humans. Jablonski conducts research on the evolution of primates and humans in relation to the environment. Her research of the primate fossil record draws upon the evidence of comparative anatomy, physiology, and paleoecology in order to understand why primates have evolved in the ways and places where they have. Her research on human evolution is focused on understanding how skin and skin pigmentation have evolved over time and in the course of widespread dispersals. Her research on the evolution of human skin color has grown to include explorations of skin-color-based concepts of human classification, including color-based race and its meanings. Jablonski is the co-convener of the Effects of Race Project, which ran at The Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study from 2013 to 2020. This scholarly initiative was aimed at studying the effects of race in South African and other highly racialized societies. She is also the co-leader of the the development of "genetics and genealogy curriculum project," which has pioneered the utlization of personalized genetic testing and genealogical investigation in informal and formal learning contexts for K-12 learners and undergraduate university students.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

ANC’s eThekwini region says party must back Magashule and Zuma

The eThekwini branches say they will engage the party’s regional and national structures to prevent Magashule and Zuma’s ‘persecution’
Paddy Harper
Politics

EFF leaders say the party’s executive did not sanction Malema’s...

The EFF’s top brass have spoken out about Malema’s engagement with Zuma, calling it ‘a disappointment’
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Coronavirus

Pandemic punishes the young

Children are displaying unusual behaviour as a consequence of the Covid-19 clampdown
Bongekile Macupe
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Post Office was a journey of faith’

Mark Barnes, the former South African Post Office chief executive, talks to Nicolene de Wee about the highlights of his 30-year career in finance and markets. The 64-year-old father of six discusses the country’s financial services sector, his art collection and his love for trout fishing
nicolene de wee
Business

Eskom will push up the price of electricity, even though...

The law of demand says that the higher the price of a good is, the less people will demand it. But Eskom, sales of electricity have been dropping, yet the utility wants consumers to even pay more for its good
Tshegofatso Mathe
Politics

NEC can’t crucify Zuma when it isn’t acting in the...

A North West ANC leader has written to Ace Magashule, asking that the NEC abide by a court ruling to disband the interim provincial committee
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.