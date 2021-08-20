Sexual scribbling: A short list of new and classic literature on sex

Touch: Sex, Sexuality and Sensuality

Compiled by Tiffany Kagure Mugo & Kim Windvogel

This collection is a classic case of the proverb ‘if you want to go far go together’, as curating this book of essays meant having to see sex and intimacy from a bunch of different perspectives and contexts. This took my journey of understanding further pushing what I understood pleasure, sex and sexuality to be by having that intimate look through the eyes of others.

The Sex Lives of African Women

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah

The spectrum of sexual experiences, wants, needs and desires of African women laid out in one beautiful package? Telling stories that no one thought to tell? As an African woman, need I say more?

Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

Tiffany Kagure Mugo

Sex is sometimes taken way too seriously with way too much pressure placed on it. Bringing these short, sharp pieces of advice together helped me rediscover the fun and quirky parts of sex as well as new ways of doing the deed all the whilst packaging it in a way that felt your best friend was spilling the tea. A fun reminder to not take myself and my sex so seriously.

Dr T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

In order to be good at something you need a solid foundation, and this book gives that. Even as someone who has been in the game for a long time, going back to basics to solidify your base always helps.

By the Light of My Father’s Smile

Alice Walker

This is one of the first books that depicted sex in a way that felt both intimate, sensual and real. It had one particular sex scene that you could feel in-body, in a way that didn’t make you uncomfortable or awkward. My first encounter with exploring sexual awakening in a way in which I felt seen, that was also wrapped in a brilliant story.