 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

Screen Grab: Ooh! Ah! A new Cantona

Antihero: Eric Cantona plays Alain Delambre in Inhuman Resources
0

As a footballer, Eric Cantona was extremely hard to hate — even for opposition fans who hate Manchester United and every living soul associated with the club as a matter of principle. Cantona was too elusive a target for the toxins of football tribalism, but what set him apart was complicated.

It was his gladiatorial panache on the ball. It was those furious eyebrows, each one the size of most of his teammates’ entire hairdos, projecting over the soulfully primitive eyes of a cave painter. It was his unstable Sardinian temper — famously expressed in that kung-fu autograph for an unfortunate gobshite of a Crystal Palace fan. And it was his uncompromising pretentiousness — expressed in his popped collar and that famous press-conference analogy about trawlers and seagulls.

Cantona didn’t give a seagull’s ass about humility. He was unable and unwilling to be “down to earth”. And he has wielded that haughty charisma to fine effect in his acting career (even when playing an apparition of himself in the wonderful Looking for Eric).

But it’s a measure of his skill as an actor that he can switch off his charm like a torch when the role requires it — and what remains is an intensity that is both menacing and vulnerable. In Inhuman Resources (Derapage in French), a thriller series now streaming on Netflix, he plays Alain Delambre, a depressed, fifty-something former human resources manager who has been jobless for six years. Alain is broke and humiliated, and at risk of losing his damp-riddled Paris apartment. He develops an alarming habit of head-butting people who annoy him, and is fast losing the respect of his wife (Suzanne Clement) and his two daughters. He needs a break, but not the break that he gets — a job impersonating a hostage taker in a “role-play” exercise for a struggling aeronautics multinational.

The firm’s chief executive, the creepy Alexandre Dorfmann (Alex Lutz), needs to lay off 1 000 workers and automate a factory to placate profit-hungry shareholders. So he wants an executive to manage the layoffs who can stay the course in the face of a violent worker uprising. Dorfmann’s plan is to fake the hostage situation to test the nerves of the contenders; Alain is hired to turn their lives into a living hell.

If this all sounds contrived and implausible, it definitely is. But Cantona alone is engaging enough to merit suspending our disbelief, and Lebanese-French director Ziad Doueri (who was once Quentin Tarantino’s camera assistant) paints enough light and shade around the rickety plot to make it all digestible. That trick has become something of a French speciality of late — witness the similarly ludicrous but perfectly functional storyline of Lupin.

Inhuman Resources also shares with Lupin its construction of a Manichean struggle between the man on the street and the man in the boardroom. The class war in Inhuman Resources is much grittier and morally messier. Alain is a true antihero, and the writer of the source novel, Pierre Lemaitre, was initially not happy about the casting of Cantona, worrying that his charisma would dilute the darkness of the character. He needn’t have worried. Cantona could always go to dark places — and return unscathed, with his collar up.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eyaaz

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Luxury SUV allegedly bought with Ters payment fraud

Lindelani Gumede bought himself a luxury Audi Q2 and settled his brother’s R560 000 bond during a spending spree
khaya koko
Coronavirus

Vaccine certificates in South Africa ready for lift-off end of...

Digital certification looms, but questions remain on implementation, worldwide standardisation, fraud and the ethics of mandatory vaccinations
marcia zali & Chris Gilili

More top stories

National

Legal challenges loom against Zuma’s medical parole

The DA announces it will approach the high court, and the Helen Suzman Foundation has also threatened action
Staff Reporter
Coronavirus

Data shows there’s a higher risk of landing up in...

The effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines is becoming clear from the difference in the number of people admitted to hospital between those who have received at least one vaccine dose and those who have had none
marcia zali
National

Judge adjudicating Marikana lawsuit against Ramaphosa and Sibanye sold his...

The application to have Judge Colin Lamont recuse himself was launched hours after the disclosure
tunicia phillips & Athandiwe Saba
Coronavirus

As CoronaVac trials kick off children talk about their views...

Children from the age of six months to 17 years will take part in vaccine trials
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×