 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

Screen Grab: Try the snake linguini in ‘Succession’

Sibling rivalry: Succession’s Roy family, may not know how love works, but they all know a lot about hate. Photo: HBO/Showmax
0

At the climax of the second season of Succession, Kendall Roy is forced by his father Logan to fall on his sword. He is to own the crimes of the Royco-Waystar media empire — and go to jail for them. Instead, in the final scene, Kendall rams his sword into Logan’s back, on live TV, by exposing the patriarch’s complicity. 

For millions of Succession addicts, long tormented by Kendall’s layer cake of pathologies — a thick sponge of childhood emotional abuse smeared with icings of guilt and terror — his revolt felt thrilling. He grows a pair, at last. 

It’s not a spoiler to reveal that Kendall does not return in the third season (now on Showmax) as a changed man; a resolute hero liberated by the discovery of his balls. You knew that wouldn’t happen. That’s not how life works, and that’s not how Succession works. 

The show’s bitter thematic centre is the inadequacy of power and money as compensations for internal loss. The kind of recognition and power that the Logan siblings — Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor — scramble and scheme so abjectly to achieve is not the kind of recognition they unconsciously crave. In short, they haven’t had enough love to know how love works. (And neither has Logan.)

They all know how hate works, and the new season is just as rich in brutal one-liners and foul ruses as the first two. The whole situation is “snake linguini”, as Gerri puts it. To make matters worse, the department of justice is coming for everyone: “a combine harvester in a wheatfield of dicks”.  

On the trail of virtuous vengeance, Kendall engages the finest lawyer in town, Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan). Roman, Shiv and Gerri jostle dirtily for clout in Logan’s court. Cousin Greg is gormlessly pinballing his way between the legal shelter of the corporation and Kendall’s overtures. Tom, meanwhile, is consumed by his dread of jail, spending his free time googling penitentiaries. 

On the broader stage, new power brokers barge in — Adrien Brody as a smoothly manipulative minority investor and Alexander Skarsgård as a reptilian big-tech prince. 

Succession’s showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, has yet again herded his teeming cast and writing team along a thin creative tightrope. Too much naturalism, and all those complexities would become tedious; too little, and we’d stop believing. 

In between is a long storm of writing and acting so precise, so considered, that everything seems unwritten and unacted, in the best sense. Every exchange, every twist feels at once random and destined — which is, of course, the texture of real life. 

And Jeremy Strong, playing Kendall, is again the main source of this uncanny sensation: his occupation of Kendall’s reality is total. (It’s no surprise that Strong once worked as Daniel Day-Lewis’s personal assistant.) 

Speaking to The New Yorker, Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman Roy, explained how Armstrong preserves the show’s tightrope of credibility, both in the writing room and in performance decisions made on set. He does it by saying no, says Culkin. 

“If it’s just a little bit — half an inch — too far-leaning into something, he’s going to catch it,” said Culkin. “On any other show, people would be, like, ‘Oh, that’s funny, let’s do that.’ And he’ll always be the voice of reason: ‘Yes, it’s funny, yes, it’s great, but it doesn’t work.’”

Sometimes Armstrong overrules on the other side — to say yes. Succession is brutally expensive to make — all those villas and jets and swanky bashes. At times Armstrong has had to insist, for example, on the hiring of two helicopters instead of one. How else do you write the disintegration of a family into the sky?   

The show’s vast production budget is not going anywhere, after all. HBO will rake in Royco-sized profits with a perennial Succession; not least because the plot is growing steadily more topical, spanning the insurgence of fascist politics in Washington and new forms of collusion between legacy media and big tech. 

Most importantly, on the evidence of season three, the bitter power of the storytelling is relentless. The Roys must keep on suffering. So must we. 

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Carlos Amato
Carlos Amato is an editorial cartoonist, writer and illustrator living in Johannesburg, with a focus on sport, culture and politics. He has degrees in literature and animation, used to edit the ‘Sunday Times Lifestyle’ magazine and is the author of ‘Wayde van Niekerk: Road to Glory’ (Jonathan Ball, 2018).

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust land

M&G Premium

Foreign investment has been lined up for a joint venture with the Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers tribal land for the Zulu monarch
Paddy Harper
Politics

NPA ‘refuses’ to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane

M&G Premium

The Hawks have accused the NPA of ‘dragging its feet’ despite voluminous evidence against the Eastern Cape premier
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Rule of law drops globally, including in South Africa

Security and corruption prevents the country from ranking higher on the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2021
Eunice Stoltz
National

Slice of life: ‘I can read nine or 10 books...

David van der Westhuizen, a street bookseller based at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of the Arts Gallery in Durban, tells Paddy Harper how he survives unemployment
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

South Africa opens up vaccinations for 12 to 17 year-olds

Vaccinology researcher Professor Shabir Madhi said young people were being vaccinated to reduce the number of people who could transmit the virus and the focus should instead be on people over the age of 50
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Madikizela explains how monies were exchanged in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial...

Eastern Cape’s head of public works Babalo Madikizela has hit back at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying she had no authority to investigate him
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×