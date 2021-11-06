 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: If there is a jol there you will go

From the other side: A mine dump on Wemmer Pan Road, Johannesburg South, 2020. The photographer says Joburgers have an affinity for these dumps because, aside from a few natural ridges, the city is pretty flat. Photo: Marc Shoul
0

I’ve become more and more interested in mine dumps, because they are disappearing as a result of the reclamation. All the gold that was left in them is being taken out.

This photo reminds me of when I was living in Cape Town and we’d have raves and outdoor parties in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We went to weird places like that for a jol.

The dumps in Joburg are not that far from the city and you’re well protected, although it is pretty toxic. But with raves come drugs, so people would be taking toxic drugs and not be terribly worried about it. Joburgers have an affinity for these mine dumps because, aside from the Linksfield Ridge, the city is pretty flat. 

I do a bit of wandering with my camera on my back and I’m interested to see them from the other side. So that’s what I did that day and I was amazed. It was beautiful in so many ways — the textures, the colours.

I grew up in Port Elizabeth and went to study in Cape Town, which was where I did all of my jolling. I have lived in Joburg for 15 years. My night time jols have diminished quite a lot now that I have children. 

We used to do a lot of Newtown back in the day. There was a club called Fule, back when Newtown was up-and-coming, and then Kitcheners, back when Kitcheners was the only cool bar in Braamfontein. It’s an ever-evolving city: there is nothing sacred here. 

If a building is in the way, you take it down. I’ve seen books on yesteryear Joburg with buildings that were magnificent — be they Victorian or whatever — and they no longer exist; or, they may exist but are completely dilapidated. 

There is an amazing book of photographs on the Carlton Hotel, where famous people stayed in its heyday, but now it’s a complete dust bowl and there is nothing in it. 

I don’t go out to look for change in the city but change is a big part of it, like the move of capital from the city to Sandton. Not so long ago, I was in the city centre for the first time in a long time with my family, going to the Wits Art Museum and Fordsburg. The energy that you have in the city centre, which isn’t like the energy you have in Sandton or anywhere else, is similar to a European country or a big city in the States. 

If these mine dumps are toxic, and they are not even fenced off, then the question is: Are we taken care of in this city? But then again, if you’re young, you don’t give a fuck. If there is a party there, you’re gonna go. 

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Marc Shoul

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

The case against Ace Magashule

The suspended ANC secretary general’s assistant, who is not prepared to testify against him, may be extradited from the US
emsie ferreira
Africa

DRC’s former child soldiers face tough return to civilian life

Many of the former child combatants are overwhelmed by the horrors they have witnessed in a part of the country that has been ravaged by violence for more than 25 years
heritier baraka munyampfura & Annie Thomas & ricky ombeni
Environment

African Development Bank kicked civil society to the curb at...

The bank asked the African Climate Reality Project to coordinate and present a position statement on energy, agriculture, forestry, land and ecosystems and climate finance but cancelled the presentation at the last minute
charity migwi & dean bhebhe & nicole rodel
Politics

Independent candidates in municipal elections gain momentum with 0.61% growth

The political sands are shifting, says Mmusi Maimane
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×