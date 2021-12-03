 Subscribe or Login

Friday

The Portfolio: Celebrating a great year in African writing

Tableau: Dr Ainehi Edoro, professor of African literature at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the founder and publisher of literary platform Brittle Paper, hopes the list of 50 Notable African Books will inspire readers to read more books from writers on the continent. (Photo: Nicole Bitonti)
0

Damon Galgut remarked in his Booker prize acceptance speech, “This has been a great year for African writing.” Perhaps, he had in mind Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nobel literature win. He could also have meant the abundance and variety of books by African writers published this year, as is evident in this list of 50 Notable African Books. 

Since 2018, Brittle Paper has curated an annual list of the most impactful African books. The knowledge informing our selection derives from our extensive year-round book reportage, as well as keeping a meticulously detailed database of African books published in a given year. The list was inspired by the need for a pan-African end-of-year retrospective that represented the wealth of literary works from the continent and the diaspora.

A lot goes into deciding which books make the list. As you might expect, we include books that made the biggest splash in the global literary scene. Wole Soyinka’s Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth — his first in 48 years — and Nadifa Mohamed’s Booker-shortlisted novel The Fortune Men fall into this category. 

But we are also fiercely committed to making space for less splashy books. For example, we look at small presses on the continent. TJ Benson’s The Madhouse, published by Masobe Books in Nigeria, shows the kind of stunning discoveries that are possible by small presses. 

Thirdly, we consider books from under-represented demographics. The Actual True Story of Ahmed and Zarga by Mohamedou Ould Slahi is an example. Thanks to Slahi, many readers will encounter Mauritanian literature for the first time, through his immersive desert adventure story. This year, we saw an increase in books translated from French and Arabic. These books expose anglophone readers to previously unexplored imaginative worlds. 

We also include books about important issues. Buki Papillon’s An Ordinary Wonder features an intersex character in a moving coming-of-age story, thereby making space for important conversations about queer African experiences. Lastly, we include books that push the boundaries on formal experimentation. Véronique Tadjo’s In the Company of Men and Fiston Mujila’s The River in the Belly create beauty by breaking the rules of literary form. 

What we have here is a literary tableau enabling us to see in one quick sweep an array of genres, writing styles and national traditions so that, like Galgut, we can say, “This has been a great year for African writing.” 

It is an honour to co-publish this year’s list with the Mail & Guardian, a stalwart advocate of pan-African literary culture. Thank you to The Africa Center in New York City for sponsoring the project. We hope the list inspires book lovers to read more African books.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Ainehi Edoro
Ainehi Edoro is an Assistant Professor of African Cultural Studies and English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she teaches and researches on African literature, political theory, and literature in social media. Edoro is the founder and Editor of Brittle Paper, a leading online platform dedicated to African writing and literary culture. Her current book project is titled “Forest Imaginaries: How African Novels Think.” She also writes essays and commentaries about contemporary African literary culture in mainstream publications such as The Guardian and Africa is a Country. (Source: african.wisc.edu/staff/ainehi-edoro/)

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

Designer Abloh opened the door for Africa fashion

Abloh, who died on Sunday, was the first major black designer to be recognised in an industry often criticised for its lack of diversity
Camille Malplat
Opinion

The anomaly of Covid-19: Living in an in-between space

The coronavirus pandemic, and ensuing variants, mean we can’t make plans without the prospect of last-minute cancellations. But there’s precious little we can do about it
charmain naidoo
National

Protected Disclosures Act: How did whistleblowing law go wrong?

Current legislation mainly protects employees and those who make allegations anonymously and offers too little protection for witnesses
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

Covid-19 hospital admissions on the rise in Gauteng as fourth...

M&G Premium

Most of the admissions are of unvaccinated and younger people, but there are fears of a spread to older people
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×