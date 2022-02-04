Subscribe

Reading bell hooks: A selection of readings that highlight her intellectual labour

  
Not one to shy away from the labour of writing, bell hooks published widely. Mapule Mohulatsi and Kebotlhale Motseothata select a few essential works.

  • Sisterhood: Beyond Public and Private (interview with Tanya McKinnon)
  • Breaking Bread: Insurgent Black Intellectual Life (with Cornel West).
  • Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom and Teaching Community: A Pedagogy of Hope
  • Keeping ‘A Hold on Life’: Reading Toni Morrison’s Fiction (bell hooks’s PhD)
  • Feminist Theory: From Margin to Centre
  • Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self Recovery
  • Outlaw Culture: Resisting Representations

Mapule Mohulatsi
Kebotlhale Motseothata

