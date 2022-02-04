Reading bell hooks: A selection of readings that highlight her intellectual labour

Not one to shy away from the labour of writing, bell hooks published widely. Mapule Mohulatsi and Kebotlhale Motseothata select a few essential works.
- Sisterhood: Beyond Public and Private (interview with Tanya McKinnon)
- Breaking Bread: Insurgent Black Intellectual Life (with Cornel West).
- Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom and Teaching Community: A Pedagogy of Hope
- Keeping ‘A Hold on Life’: Reading Toni Morrison’s Fiction (bell hooks’s PhD)
- Feminist Theory: From Margin to Centre
- Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self Recovery
- Outlaw Culture: Resisting Representations
- All About Love: New Visions
- Communion: The Female Search for Love
- The Will To Change: Men, Masculinity, and Love
- Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood
- Where We Stand: Class Matters
- Yearning: Race, Gender, and Cultural Politics
- Talking Back: Thinking Feminist, Thinking Black
- Feminism Is For Everybody
- Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism
- Appalachian Elegy: Poetry and Place
- Critical Perspectives on bell hooks, edited by George Yancy and Maria del Guadalupe Davidson