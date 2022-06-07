Only the best to eat and drink at Shortmarket Club and Marble Restaurant

EAT HERE

The Place: The Shortmarket Club

Ideal for: Friday night dates or impressing an out-of-town business associate without having to spend a fortune on a great dinner. Joburg has been itching for Luke Dale Roberts, who relocated his Shortmarket Club from Cape Town to bless Jozi with his culinary magic.

Order This: Make sure to ask the waiter about the Japanese pancake starter. They no longer put this dish on the menu, but they still serve it. Made with crispy calamari, yuzu dressing, chilli and a burnt honey glaze, it’ll be one of the best dishes you’ve ever had in Joburg. You’ll want to have your phone nearby when it arrives though — don’t mind the patrons staring you down — because the dish will be alive in ways you’ll want others to see.

You’ll like it if: You’re a fan of audacious cuisine (at a good price) that will impress even the toughest food critic. But make sure to book at least a week in advance; “fully booked” is not unusual on Friday here.

The Friday Mood is: Sophisticated and cool. Start with a dirty vodka martini at the bar before dinner. (We asked for olives and they went and found them even though the drink is not served with olives. That’s service.)

LOCATION: 1 Oxford Parks, 199 Oxford Road, Rosebank, Joburg

SIP THIS

Cocktails have a bad reputation for either being too sweet or too strong, but thankfully this is not what Marble Restaurant serves. Don’t let the pinkish hue fool you, the Italian Rosé is not as sweet as it appears. Light and refreshing, this bev combines real Champagne with gin to balance the fruity and zesty flavours. The Moët takes it from mimosas with the girls to “I’m on a yacht in the South of France”. It’s great drink to kickstart your Friday night.

The Place: Marble Restaurant

Signature Bev: Italian Rosé

Ingredients: Hendricks Gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, Moët Rosé

Price: R155

website: https://marble.restaurant/

Social Media: @marble_sa (Instagram), @Marble_SA (Twitter), Marble on (Facebook)