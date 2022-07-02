Pretty in Pink at Mulberry & Prince

|The Place
|Mulberry & Prince
|Ideal for
|All-day breakfast
|Order This
|Shally’s pancakes: A triple stack of fluffy goodness. Three buttermilk pancakes are topped with sliced banana and raspberries and adorned with a gelato-like scoop of salted caramel butter. All this is accompanied by warm maple butter.
|You’ll like it if
|Indulgence is your favourite flavour, whether sweet or savoury. Comfort food never felt so opulent yet homely. With levelled-up classics like scrambled eggs with truffle and burrata, or chicken and waffles paired with warm maple butter, Mulberry & Prince is the place to do all-day breakfast with style.
|The Friday Mood is
|Sitting Pretty: Walk through the iconic pretty pink doors into a world of good taste in food, design, and company. Among the many breakfast spots in the city, Mulberry & Prince seats one of the most eccentric and diverse range of guests. Each guest receives a beautiful watercolour postcard to write to those they love. With this, Mulberry & Prince is definitely somewhere to write home about.
|Address
|12 Pepper Street Cape Town CBD
SIP THIS
A mimosa with a plot twist. Swap out orange juice for mango juice in your Mulberry & Prince mimosa for a sweet, tropical take on this brunch beverage classic. The meeting of fresh mango flavour with sophisticated notes of prosecco makes this the most enviable drink at the table.
The Place: Mulberry & Prince
Signature Bev: Mango mimosa
Address: 12 Pepper Street Cape Town
Ingredients: Italian prosecco and fresh mango juice
Price: R80
Social Media:@mulberryandprince_ct (Instagram) and online at Mulberry & Prince