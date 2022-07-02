Subscribe

Pretty in Pink at Mulberry & Prince

Delicious: Thick buttermilk flapjacks with banana, raspberries, salted caramel butter and warm maple butter. Photos: David Harrison
The PlaceMulberry & Prince
Ideal for All-day breakfast
Order This Shally’s pancakes: A triple stack of fluffy goodness. Three buttermilk pancakes are topped with sliced banana and raspberries and adorned with a gelato-like scoop of salted caramel butter. All this is accompanied by warm maple butter. 
You’ll like it ifIndulgence is your favourite flavour, whether sweet or savoury. Comfort food never felt so opulent yet homely. With levelled-up classics like scrambled eggs with truffle and burrata, or chicken and waffles paired with warm maple butter, Mulberry & Prince is the place to do all-day breakfast with style. 
The Friday Mood isSitting Pretty: Walk through the iconic pretty pink doors into a world of good taste in food, design, and company. Among the many breakfast spots in the city, Mulberry & Prince seats one of the most eccentric and diverse range of guests. Each guest receives a beautiful watercolour postcard to write to those they love. With this, Mulberry & Prince is definitely somewhere to write home about. 
Address12 Pepper Street Cape Town CBD 

SIP THIS

A mimosa with a plot twist. Swap out orange juice for mango juice in your Mulberry & Prince mimosa for a sweet, tropical take on this brunch beverage classic. The meeting of fresh mango flavour with sophisticated notes of prosecco makes this the most enviable drink at the table. 

Kimberley Schoeman

