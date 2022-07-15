Objects of Desire: Unknown Pleasures

From Kenya, with love

Kenyan designer Jiamini Yatta brings together 18k gold with vibrant glass beads to these Yafta fringe earrings. Even better is that these materials are sourced by women artisans. These coral-like earrings dazzle, creating a network of delicate fibrous ligaments, much like our own. Available at Merchants on Long, Cape Town.

Mood lighting

Make load-shedding a pleasure with with these stylish geometric Okra candles.

The quiet chaos of dining by candlelight during load-shedding never looked so tasteful. If you’ve been meaning to stock up on candles, jump on the latest design trend with Okra Candles. They are the eclectic answer to your mood lighting needs. Sculpted candles are a great way to inject geometric art into a space. Available at Always Welcome in Kramerville.

Nespresso brings Starbucks @Home

Nespresso’s Starbucks @ Home

is not only delicious, it is also

environmentally friendly.

Nespresso’s newest range of Starbucks at Home is bringing sustainable flavour. The newest capsules are made from recycled aluminium, perfect for every fan of their Nespresso coffee machine who does not want to harm our environment. Now that’s what we call conscious consumption. Available at Nespresso stores.

No such thing as underdressed

The next time someone asks you “why are you so dressed up?” ask them why they didn’t. Rosantica is known for dazzling bags that straddle the line of jewellery. The signature Holli Bag is glamorous, while paying homage to the craft of crocheting. Available on Net-a-Porter.