Subscribe

Friday

Objects of Desire: Unknown Pleasures

Earrings designed by Jiamini Yatta combine gold and beads
0

From Kenya, with love

Kenyan designer Jiamini Yatta brings together 18k gold with vibrant glass beads to these Yafta fringe earrings. Even better is that these materials are sourced by women artisans. These coral-like earrings dazzle, creating a network of delicate fibrous ligaments, much like our own. Available at Merchants on Long, Cape Town.

Mood lighting

Make load-shedding a pleasure with with these stylish geometric Okra candles.

The quiet chaos of dining by candlelight during load-shedding never looked so tasteful. If you’ve been meaning to stock up on candles, jump on the latest design trend with Okra Candles. They are the eclectic answer to your mood lighting needs. Sculpted candles are a great way to inject geometric art into a space. Available at Always Welcome in Kramerville.

Nespresso brings Starbucks @Home 

Nespresso’s Starbucks @ Home
is not only delicious, it is also
environmentally friendly.

Nespresso’s newest range of Starbucks at Home is bringing sustainable flavour. The newest capsules are made from recycled aluminium, perfect for every fan of their Nespresso coffee machine who does not want to harm our environment. Now that’s what we call conscious consumption. Available at Nespresso stores. 

No such thing as underdressed

The next time someone asks you “why are you so dressed up?” ask them why they didn’t. Rosantica is known for dazzling bags that straddle the line of jewellery. The signature Holli Bag is glamorous, while paying homage to the craft of crocheting. Available on Net-a-Porter.

This unique Holli bag by Rosantica is as good as wearing jewellery.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Kimberley Schoeman

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Four grain alternatives to wheat that can help combat the...

As the war in Ukraine strangles global wheat supplies and extreme weather hits harvests, hardy and climate-resilient wild and ancient grains could bring greater food security
stuart braun deutsche welle
Sport

Brad Binder’s wish list: The MotoGP at Kyalami

Formula One is very close to returning to South Africa and the rider is hopeful that the MotoGP will follow suit
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Mkhwebane’s hearings revolve around spies and lies

M&G Premium

The suspended public protector did not disclose that she had a copy of a classified intelligence report on a high risk unit in Sars but a recording suggests otherwise
emsie ferreira
Environment

Hands off sacred Khoi land in Cape Town, Amazon!

Open letter to Amazon boss asks that the company stop the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust from continuing construction work on a site sacred to indigenous people and of high environmental significance, despite court ruling
tauriq jenkins & Leslie London & nadine dirks
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×