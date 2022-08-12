Objects of Desire: Colourful, lively, easy on the eye

Moonlit and fabulous

Beautifully embellished clutch bags are the ultimate rogue, always in vogue. The moon as a symbol of eternity and immortality is the accessory that never goes out of style. This reissue on the classic Judith Leiber crescent moon clutch is inspired by Mexican-style pottery finished off with a tassel trim. Available at Judith Leiber.

KilnHouse Design Studio in the centre of Johannesburg hand makes ceramic ware for the home.

Small yet mighty

A kiln that fits about 123 pieces (check KilnHouse’s Instagram to guess how much is in its kiln on the regular) is paving the way for contemporary artisanal ceramic pieces for the home. KilnHouse Design Studio is whimsical, playful and in the heart of Johannesburg where they hand make every piece. Choose from collections such as the Speckled Collection or create pieces to your liking. Available from KilnHouse Design Studio.

Glamorous confidence

Taiwanese designer Wei-sheng Wang brings audaciously modern takes on vintage inspired fashion. In this latest collection for his brand Weisheng, he infused romance into sharp tailored pieces, bold jewellery inspired by the human heart, and genderless pieces that empower wearers to be who they are and live proudly as they please. Available through Weisheng.

The latest collection of the Weisheng label is inspired by vintage but with a twist.

Architectural jewels

Founded by Anokhi, this namesake jewellery collection celebrates ancient African architecture. Travel, art and queer culture have been a constant feature in the life of the brand’s founder. These rings are inspired by Ethiopia’s Church of Lalibela, the Pyramids of Meroe and the Mosque of Djenne in Mali. Available through DM on Anoqi’s Instagram.