Harbour views at 9th Avenue Waterside

The restaurant 9th Avenue Waterside, formerly known as 9th Avenue Bistro, is an award-winning restaurant with breath-taking views. The restaurant relaunched and relocated from Morningside to the Transnet-owned land at the Durban Yacht Mole in August 2019.

“We saw an opportunity to upgrade and reinvigorate this area, we did not want it to be another drinking hole or action bar,” says the owner, Leona Sewram.

She has been managing the business behind the scenes since its inception in 2001. She owns Onassis International and 9th Avenue Waterside is one of the brands under its umbrella.

Preferring to avoid the spotlight, Sewram has focused on the business end of the restaurant until two years ago, when her partnership with Gina and Graham Neilson ended. The husband and wife team are well known for their expertise in the culinary world and were at the forefront at 9th Avenue until they returned to Australia in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

With Sewram now at the helm of 9th Avenue Waterside, major changes to the restaurant’s focus and direction can be expected. One of the plans already in place is the addition of chef Kayla-Ann Osborn to the 50-person staff. A former executive chef at The Chef’s Table and head chef at Delaire Graff Restaurant, Osborn is bringing her culinary flair to 9th Avenue Waterside.

The Place: 9th Avenue Waterside

Ideal for: Lunch and dinner, as well weddings and other private events. The 120-seater restaurant has ample space for special occasions in its downstairs dining room, private dining room, deck area and cocktail lounge. The multi-functional space is beautifully decorated in a classic contemporary style, with light oak on the floors, and the same colour is reflected in the tables and chairs.

Order This: There is obviously plenty of fresh seafood. The grilled langoustine with julienne vegetables costs about R275. Oysters are known for being polarisers, if you can’t get enough of them, start things off with freshly caught oysters paired with some bubbly or wine. If you want to enjoy the views but seafood is not your thing, there’s a variety of options including the mushroom and spinach risotto, and the lamb fillet for about R285.

Signature Bev: The restaurant has an extensive wine list, and it often hosts wine pairing evenings.

You’ll like it if: You love an ocean view. The restaurant is on stilts right on the harbour, so you’ll feel like you’re on board a yacht in the middle of the sea. There are no bad tables because there are large windows all around the restaurant, ensuring everyone has beautiful views. For a closer look at the harbour, book a table on the deck.

The Friday Mood is: Relaxed, sophisticated but not pompous. There’s a great mix of people but it’s not crowded. If you’re looking for a boozy crowd, this is not for you. There’s a fantastic cocktail bar upstairs with mixologists ready to create your ultimate cocktail.

Social Media: @9thavenuewaterside (Instagram), @9thavewaterside (Facebook), https://www.9thavewaterside.co.za/

LOCATION: 2 Maritime Pl, Harbour, Durban