Test some of the finest in fine dining in Joburg

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of fine dining, but you haven’t been to Luke Dale Roberts’s The Test Kitchen Carbon, then make sure to add this restaurant to your must-see list.

It is in what is seemingly becoming the hub for haute cuisine in Johannesburg, Oxford Parks, which is home to award-winning Mediterranean restaurant Ethos and The Shortmarket Club (also owned by Dale Roberts), which moved from Cape Town to Jozi last year.

The Test Kitchen Carbon is another venture in the city of gold by owner Dale Roberts, who officially opened the restaurant’s doors in March, following in the footsteps of its Cape Town predecessor The Test Kitchen.

The restaurant offers a carefully curated menu that is not for the budget conscious with a price tag of R1 200 for the cuisine and R2 150 when pairing with local wines.

However, it accommodates those who want to enjoy the luxury of a fine dining experience without breaking the bank, with a tapas menu that allows you to mix and match various meals, ranging in price from R350 to R565. They can also be enjoyed with a cocktail or wine of your choice.

A unique feature that makes The Test Kitchen Carbon a great place to enjoy more than just some of the finest in fine dining is resident DJ Sir LSG, who adds an extra layer to the experience.

THE PLACE: The Test Kitchen Carbon

IDEAL FOR: A romantic date night to impress or for celebrating special occasions where money is not important. The Test Kitchen Carbon has the perfect atmosphere to spend intimate time with friends and family but also provides a calm, yet lively, environment to enjoy an afternoon or evening with a special person.

order this: Penang pork belly served with coconut and peanut broth with lime pickled red onion. For something sweet, try the honey and cinnamon burnt cake, which comes with honeycomb, orange jellies served with cinnamon-flavoured ice cream and burnt oranges.

Signature Bev: Try the vodka and Cointreau mixed with kumquat puree and orange juice with a dash of champagne, which leaves a tantalising sensation on your tongue.

You’ll like it if: You are looking to spend a little more money for an intimate fine dining experience, while enjoying relaxing music on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

The Friday Mood Is: Intimate and memorable. Award-winning artist Drake expressed it best when he said, “Live for the nights that you can’t remember with the people you won’t forget.” Some experiences are worth paying for.

Social Media: @thetestkitcehncarbon on Instagram | The Test Kitchen Carbon on Facebook

Location: 6 Parks Boulevard, Oxford Parks, Dunkeld.

