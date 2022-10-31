HHP’s Top 10 hits

It’s been roughly four years since the death of South African hip-hop artist and rapper HHP. The rapper, whose real name was Jabulani Tsambo, died by suicide on 24 October 2018 after years of silently battling mental illness.

Here are the artist’s top 10 tracks.

1.Harambe

Taken off of his 2004 album, O Mang Reloaded, in the song Harambe the rapper speaks about his confidence and stature being “taller than the Statue” of Liberty and that the animated figure, The Hulk, should be afraid of him. The rapper considers himself a general of an army, referring to his greatness and ability to stand out from others. It’s the perfect jam to hype yourself up to. Since its release, the single has more than 100 000 streams on Spotify.

2. Bosso

Bosso ke mang translates as who is the boss? It comes from HHP’s album, Motswafrika, released in 2011, making it one of the first hits to go viral in South Africa. The song’s catchy tune and his call and response makes the single seamless is as a fan favourite. The single has reached more than 200 000 streams on Spotify.

3. Let Me Be

The song was released in 2005 by the Motswako rapper. The four-minute song has reached more than 1000 00 streams on Spotify.Taken from his album titled YBA 2 NW, the song speaks of the struggles that artists face, especially financial problems.

4. Tswaka

Since its release Tswaka has had more than 90 000 streams. The song was one of his earliest songs, blazing the way for what would become a memorable music career for HHP. Tswaka, like Bosso, is another song where the rapper presents himself in a confident but cocky sense of self in true hip-hop form.

5. Thank You Note

Taken from Jabba’s 2007 album, Acceptance Speech, HHP pours his heart out in gratitude for his faith, fans, promoters and fellow artists for contributing to the success of his career. With more than 79 000 streams on Spotify, the song’s an expression of the rapper’s heartfelt appreciation for the popularity.

6. Music and Lights

“What would summer be without Jabba? And, ah, what would Jabba be without a sample?” It’s almost impossible to listen to Music and Lights and not be tempted to recite those first two lines from his 2010 single from his sixth studio album titled Acceptance Speech. With more than 200 000 streams on Spotify, the song samples the 1980s English music trio Imagination’s song Music and Lights. In Jabba’s song he speaks of a life of glamour and luxury and the perks that come with being in the spotlight. This jam is the perfect party anthem with a strong bassline and drums, making it timeless.

7. Ancestors

Guitar, trumpet and keys are only a few sounds that serve as an ode to HHP’s ancestors. In the song’s lyrics the rapper connects the dots of his lineage, tracing his forefathers in a carefully crafted manner. Ancestors unearths a part of who he is and where he’s from.

8. Let the Beat Go ft DJ Nana, Tumi and Zubz

From his seventh album, Dumela, on which he featured some of the biggest names in the history of hip-hop – Nas, Naeto C, Nazizi, Zabz and Tumi – who now goes by the name Stogie T. The song’s beat traces back to old school South African hip-hop, a distinctive beat that almost makes you feel like you are listening to the soundtrack or instrumental for battle of the best lyricist competition.

9. Wamo Tseba M’Tho ft Cassper, Thasman

It’s almost impossible to talk about the growth rapper Cassper Nyovest’s career without tracing it back to Jabba man himself. Wamo Tseba M’Tho is the 13th song of his album Dumela, and almost signals an introduction to the industry by Cassper’s then mentor, HHP.

10. Tlhabane

This 2005 song takes the listener on a journey throughout various cities in South Africa to his hometown, Mahikeng, in North West. HHP “brings the house down” with this jam where he calls fans and listeners from all over to have a great time.