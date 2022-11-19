Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Eye-catchers

Blame it on the moon: Pat McGrath’s new Moonlit Seduction palette will take you through the day and onto the dance floor.
These are the best new objects across fashion, jewellery, beauty and books across the world this week. Design desires that are eye-catching and full of stylish surprises are perfect as festive is on the horizon. 

Nocturnal neutrals

The world’s most celebrated makeup artist Pat McGrath has done it again. Her decadent Mothership palettes have a new addition in Moonlit Seduction. McGrath’s legendary transformative shades are unlike anything else on the makeup market. This edition is warm, wearable and glamorous enough to define the dance floor and dominate the day. Available through Pat McGrath

Poetry x Black Betty

Edgy jewellers Black Betty and dainty, feminine retailer Poetry have come together to present a new range, Atoll, paying homage to coastal beauty. Each piece references coral reefs, the motion of the ocean  and shells. Think pearls, conch shell chains, twisty hoops and gold coral. Available at select Poetry stores. 

The Atoll collaboration between jewellers Black Betty and retailer Poetry is all about coastal beauty

Everyday Extraordinary

Known for its beautifully designed products that create “extraordinary objects for everyday use”, Tom Dixon’s Swirl Stack candle is born out of the need to be repurposed. It is perfect for that warm glow and afterwards as a home for trinkets, flowers or another candle. Available through Net-a-Porter

Tom Dixon’s Swirl Stack can be repurposed to hold flowers when the candle has burned down

Get your Vitamin D3 

Vitamin D3 is the third in Phaidon’s series of cerebral and creative coffee-table books. It is devoted to contemporary artists who choose the most direct of all art processes: drawing. Among those featured are South African Anton Kannemeyer and Cuba’s Glenda León, who draws using ground-up butterfly wings dispersed over black velvet. Available through Exclusive Books. 

Phaidon’s new coffee-table book Vitamin D3 celebrates artists who choose drawing as their medium.

Kimberley Schoeman

