The focus is simply on the food

When you live in the hustle and bustle of city life, every once in a while you might crave an escape to a peaceful place.

If taking a holiday or even a mini trip isn’t an option for you, then you might want to consider a dining option that offers you some of the tranquillity and seclusion you would get from a getaway.

If you’re in Gauteng, Fermier Restaurant in Pretoria is the perfect place to have a meal in an intriguing and unique space. The barn-like atmosphere of the restaurant is designed to create the illusion of being on a farm while relishing gourmet food. The focus is more on the food than the decor, while letting you feel teleported out of the busy city.

The restaurant, which has been around since 2016, changes its menu frequently to keep up with trends in the culinary world, both local and international. Since it first opened, the eatery has shown its commitment to sustainable food practices by sourcing the freshest natural ingredients to use in their meals.

Fermier is open from Tuesday to Saturday, with its seven-course offering costing R850 a person, with an extra R400 to include a wine pairing experience.

The restaurant, which has been around since 2016, changes its menu frequently to keep up with trends in the culinary world, both local and international.

Order this: The seven-course meal includes bread served with butter, dukkah and duck liver parfait and asparagus with oyster, elderflower and egg. The meal also includes a fish of the day with artichoke, fennel and black garlic. This is followed by a serving of porcini which come with pumpkin, truffle and Brazil nuts. One of the mains is duck with beetroot cherry and pistachio, followed by a Huguenot made using celery, royale and herb soup. Dessert is strawberries with dark chocolate delice, rhubarb and sabayon.

If you enjoy food with simple flavours and you appreciate fine dining in a secluded, intimate environment. Photo: Supplied

Signature Bev: Each of the courses can be paired with a wine selected by the restaurant, at an additional cost. However, you might want to try the Driefontein Syrah 2016 made in Stellenbosch from dark-skinned red grapes for a bold fruity taste.

You’ll like it if: If you enjoy food with simple flavours and you appreciate fine dining in a secluded, intimate environment.

The Friday Mood Is: Less is more. This restaurant uses its minimalistic design and feel to create a dining atmosphere that’s focused on the quality of the food.

Social Media: @fermierrestuarnt on Instagram/ Fermier Restaurant on Facebook.

Location: 141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows, Pretoria.