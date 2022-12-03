Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Retreat yourself!

If you need a summer accessory, look no further than Yves Saint Laurent’s raffia Fanny bag.
The year does not always have to end off strong — there’s something to be said for ending a year off soft. Live your best easy going summer life. Bucolic living is more than an aesthetic or design fad, it’s a lifestyle. Bring on cottage core!

Lelive your best life

Local natural skincare purveyor Lelive has unveiled its Nature Collection. African mahogany meets Arabica coffee in energising, yet gentle products perfect for those who draw energy by recharging and resetting. The African Gold elixir mingles delicious baobab oils, rose hip, and bakuchiol. Available through Lelive

A decorated life

Living the soft life is all about comfort, self-dependency and being surrounded by one’s most loved objects. Dust off the family heirlooms, add plants, layer textures and turn to wooden furniture and accents. Jane Valken brings soft cotton textiles that burst with floral prints. The cushions, throws and tablecloths are perfect for kicking off bold summer living. Available at Jane Valken

Jane Valken’s soft cotton textiles — cushions, throws and tablecloths — embody the soft life.

Slow & simple  

Cottagecore is an aesthetic movement that embraces simpler, slower and more sustainable living. Focaccia baking, romantic solo strolls in a garden and bringing natural elements inside are its cornerstones. Yves Saint Laurent’s raffia Fanny bag embraces the easy-going spirit of summer. Available through Net-a-Porter

Enchanted living

Delhi-based designer Rahul Mishra combines elements of fantasy and escapism with the parts of our world untouched by civilisation. His pieces are a diaphanous ode to his enchanted retreat in the Himalayas. Swooping hills and layers are juxtaposed with hand-embroidery and glamorous sequins. Made to order through Rahul Mishra.

Rahul Mishra, a designer from India, uses hand-embroidery and sequins in his latest collection.
Kimberley Schoeman

Treat yourself at home daily with everyday retreats. Skincare routines can be meditative, a calm home is a sanctuary, and natural textiles soften a bold look
kimberley schoeman
