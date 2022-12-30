Objects of Desire: Ultimate Gift Guide

All gifts should have an element of surprise and a gift guide does not have to be a simple shopping list, but can rather be a blueprint for gifting. The best gifts are suitable, creative and thoughtful, but any two from this “holy trinity” will make for a good one. Remember that gifting is a two-way street — you should send a thank-you message. A handwritten note sent by post is the most romantic but a sincere WhatsApp message will do too.

Gadget fiends

The Apple HomePod Mini is the brand’s newest little smart speaker that packs a big punch. Its ability to fill the room with sound, due to its 360° speaker design and intelligent voice command, makes HomePod a great assistant. Available through Superbalist.

Fancy friends

The Aarke Premium Carbonator is handy and thoughtful. This gadget is more than an everyday bubble-making machine. It’s stylish and sleek stainless steel exterior comes in eight colours — fit for any food space. The machine’s different finishes — copper, gold, matte black or sand — ensures that there’s an Aarke for everyone. Available through Yuppiechef.

Furry besties

Give your little fur friends a luxury gift because they deserve the best too. Take your dog or cat to House of CHOMMIES, Cape Town’s new concept store made for pet-owners and their fur-friends alike. A CHOMMIES Jolly Lolly collar for your pet, paired with a matching sweater for yourself sits in the gifting holy trinity of nice, thoughtful, and made. Available at House of CHOMMIES.

A house-warming gift

The Bask Dome Pendant Light by local designers Bofred is a creative way to bring light into someone’s life. Especially when paired with rechargeable LED light bulbs, it is an expensive, but thoughtful, choice. The pendant light, which is made to order, takes six weeks to make, so allow time. Available through Bofred.

Dinner for two

Kloof Street House is one of Cape Town’s most lush and eclectic dinner destinations. In a beautiful Victorian-era house perched on Kloof Street, the restaurant is a fairy-lit dining oasis that is nothing short of a delicious treat. Give the gift of a dinner voucher for two for the jazzy, but intimate, venue. Add a hand-written note to the voucher to make the message extra powerful. Available through Kloof Street House.

Fashion lovers

The sweetheart of French fashion, Simon Porte Jacquemus is known for injecting nostalgia into his romantic summer styles. After his latest show “Le Raphia” this month, Jacquemus added a new item to his tiny bag arsenal: Le Bisou (“the kiss”). There is a Le Bisou bag for every style in denim, leather, paisley or even a carabiner. Available through Jacquemus.

Jewels for a gem

A beautiful, creative piece of jewellery custom-made by Jade Rabbit Design is always a good idea. Jade Rabbit Designs are trendy, stylish, yet timeless, and demurely genderless. Signet rings can be engraved with any funky motif, family crest or initials. Fingerprint rings capture one’s unique print left on the world. Available through Jade Rabbit Design.

Beauty secrets

Contemporary Korean skincare brand Huxley is a thoughtful gift. For those who are skincare connoisseurs, replenishing via their favourite skincare product is apt. A Huxley product aids skin issues caused by pollution. The products are soft and gentle in nature and aesthetic, and show why Korean skincare is as good as the experts say it is. Available through Dermastore.

Vintage vibes

Many of us grew up riding those black plastic bikes on the rocky roads of childhood and graduated to a bicycle — without training wheels. It’s easy to sit children down with tech, like iPads, but getting back to the basics never hurts. That’s where Simple Sam’s white Sammy bicycle enters the chat. It makes a gift that is a juxtaposition of nostalgia and excitement for the future, while staying focused on the present. Available through Simple Sam.