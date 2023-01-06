Account

Objects of Desire: Perfectly Practical

Pedersen Lennard’s Skoppie is a celebration of the humble steel dustpan.
Practicality does not have to mean boring and lack-lustre, dull and grey. And practical objects are often an investment — objects without finicky finishes which don’t fall apart in a month. 

Humble homepiece

Sometimes it’s the simplest of objects that need to be considered. Pedersen Lennard’s Skoppie is a celebration of the humble steel dustpan. Why is it these days the dustpan and brush are usually made of short-lived grubby plastic? The Skoppie illustrates how practicality is also found in the value of well-designed products of the highest quality. Ergonomics, ease of storage and the ability to age gracefully are the hallmarks of perfect practical design. Available through Pederson Lennard.  

South African designer Cleo Droomer’s jackets, inspired by the Japanese recycled patchwork method Boro

Dreamy tapestry

Practical fashion can be bright, lively and unique, whether it’s by virtue of a pop of colour or beautifully textured neutrals. Practicality still gives space to dream, as seen in South African designer Cleo Droomer’s jackets, inspired by the Japanese recycled patchwork method Boro. The result is a beautiful pattern on a jacket with many wears in it. Available through Droomer.

Backpack it up

Two pillars of practicality are multi-use and longevity. You want a product you can confidently carry on the streets, to the beach, island hopping in Greece or hikes up a mountain, for years, during heat waves and rainstorms. A Fjällräven Kanken backpack will take you there — and home again. It was originally designed for children and comes with a mat to sit on. The backpack comes in as many sizes as colours, from black to bright yellow. Available through Gone Outdoor.

A Fjällräven Kanken backpack

Backstage pass

There are thousands of brilliant makeup products on social media, but few make regular appearances in the kits of the world’s best makeup artists. One of them is the Dior Backstage Glow Palettes. Designed for pro makeup artists and everyday makeup lovers alike, the shades add an instant glow as if your makeup was done by the hands of Dior’s runway makeup artists. Available through Dior Beauty South Africa

The Dior Backstage Glow Palettes
Kimberley Schoeman

Friday

