Flavour Hunter: Dine while gazing out to sea

Looking for an intimate restaurant with an ocean view to enjoy a meal? Then look no further than Durban’s Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar.

The eatery is on the sixth floor of the Radisson Blu, which opened its doors in June. The hotel offers spacious rooms, and a rooftop pool, and is close to attractions such as the Moses Mabhida Stadium (where you can bungee jump), Umhlanga Beach and Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

Firelake Grill House & Cocktail Bar has a charming feel to it, accomplished through the sophisticated, modern, yet simple, decor, complemented by the tranquil sea view.

The bronze, nude and light touches of blue create a breezy coastal ambience, making Firelake intimate enough for a Sunday afternoon lunch with family or a breakfast meeting with clients.

However, Firelake’s menu is a bit underwhelming for an eatery in a four-star hotel. Considering it’s on the ocean, it would be nice to see a bit more of a seafood offering, with a larger selection of sushi, spicy curries and better vegan-friendly meals. Despite this, Firelake is still a good place to visit if you’re looking for a simple selection of food.

Ideal for: Anyone looking to host Sunday lunch with the family or sundowners with colleagues or friends by the cocktail bar. Because it’s in a hotel, Firelake provides just the right amount of seclusion for a family outing, privacy for business meetings, and the skyline view and pool area ideal for Friday night drinks.

Order this: Try the slow-cooked lamb shank, which is served with vegetables and mashed potatoes. If you are craving something sweet, order a slice of Bar-One cake — a moist chocolate sponge with white chocolate cream cheese, Bar-One and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Signature bev: For a refreshing summer drink, order the Aperol Spritz made using prosecco, Aperol, a dash of soda, ice and an orange slice to garnish. Firelake has yummy classic cocktail options that you can enjoy on a hot afternoon or night out.

You’ll like it if: You prefer to eat out in spaces with beautiful ocean views or if you enjoy a more private dining experience with a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic.

The Friday mood is: Intimate ocean views abound, so the tone is more quient than pumping. Firelake is perfect for grabbing a meal with family and friends while the views make for a calm and laid-back environment in which to socialise.

Address: 7 Lagoon Drive, Umhlanga, Durban

Social media: @radissionbludurban on Instagram