Feast like an emperor

On the ground floor of the Peermont D’oreale Grande Hotel, lies Reign Restaurant, which recently opened its doors.

Reign’s predecessor Aurelia’s Restaurant, which closed in July, specialised in fine dining.

“Aurelia’s had always been a favourite for fine dining but, since Covid, the public has been more

discerning and looking for more contemporary settings, which offer basic food, made well,” according to Peermont food and beverage manager Tiaan Schultz.

With Reign, the focus has shifted to creating a modern, yet intimate, experience, with a menu that concentrates on experimenting with flavours and fresh ingredients, under the stewardship of chef Themba Bawuti.

Foodies can also enjoy the generous selection of top South African wines and experimental cocktails.

Situated in the luxurious Emperors Palace, the restaurant has views of the fountains and grounds.

Royal blue: Reign restaurant at Emperors Palace in Jozi offers a modern, yet intimate, atmosphere, perfect for a romantic dinner.

Ideal for: A romantic, intimate dinner with a beautiful view. Although the menu might seem simple, the quality of the food, paired with wine or a cocktail, is excellent.

Order this: Porchetta salsa verde — oven-roasted pork belly stuffed with charred capsicum, sultanas and fresh herbs. It’s served with white bean mash, made from butter beans, Dijon apple cider cream, baby spinach and salsa verde.

If you enjoy a tasty pastry, try the Baklava cigar. It consists of phyllo pastry layers, cardamom-scented nuts, rose-infused syrup, green pistachio and lemon Chantilly cream, which adds a zesty touch to this delicious dessert.

Signature bev: Feeling tropical? Try the Botanical Gateau made of EXC rose gold gin; morello cherry extract for a touch of bitterness and a sour tang; chocolate bitters offering some sweetness; pressed lemon for a touch of citrus and club soda to finish off.

You’ll like this eatery if: You’re looking for a holistic dining experience where the location, design and menu complement each other.

The Friday mood is: Modern, elegant and relaxed. The restaurant’s location creates a mini-holiday feel, encouraging you to put on your best outfit and delight in its delicious cuisine.

Location: 64 Jones Road, Jurgenspark, Kempton Park, Gauteng.

Social media: @reign.restaurant on Instagram/ Reign Restaurant on Facebook.