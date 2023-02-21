Objects of Desire: Humour and verve

Subscribe

Yes, good design can be sleek, streamlined and sophisticated. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be wonderful and wacky. As the late Karl Lagerfeld said, “Frivolity is an integral form.” These are objects of experimentation, education and attitude. 

Well spotted 

Ten years after their first collaboration, Louis Vuitton and Japanese avant garde artist Yayoi Kusama have got together again for a seismic collection. Kusama’s signature hand-painted polka dots eclipse LV’s signature monogram across Abloh-designed sunglasses, signature Keepall and Capucine, shoes, jackets and parfums. Available through Louis Vuitton

Turn up the drama 

Good home speakers don’t have to be boring black boxes that simply deliver sound. Music is an emissary of memories that deserves more than dull casing because music inspires, motivates, soothes and thrills us. The masters of sound at Bang & Olufsen bring us the Beoplay A9, which fits into any interior, especially its Moon edition, which makes every evening a full moon. Available at Bang & Olufsen

Cocktail party 

Maison Balzac’s elegant Prawn Cocktail Platter holds an everlasting glass prawn. This way, you’ll never have to peel them. How convenient! There are few things as special as preparing your favourite meals, snacks and drinks and using your favourite serveware and drinkware. Fill it with the fruits of the sea, dips, chips and snacks. Available through Maison Balzac

Pump it up 

While everyone is talking about inflation, luxury fashion’s most fun and creative house Loewe is bringing inflation to fashion. The house both surprised and delighted the world with its newest balloon sandals and pumps. The slender straps and squashed balloon herald the second coming of surrealism the fashion world is in dire need of. Available through Loewe

Kimberley Schoeman

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

×