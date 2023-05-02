Objects of Desire: Winter staples

Blankets from Glorinah Khutso Mabaso and Aranda Textiles reflect African heritage.

It is officially the autumn-winter season, and rather than pull out the head-to-toe monochromatic outfits, sink into bold colours and prints, cosy fabrics and indulgent accessories.

While the weather may be, winter looks don’t need to be dull. The luxury of dressing for the colder months is more layers, more colours and more fun to be had.

Winter warmers

Aranda Textiles is the custodian of traditional blankets in South Africa and abroad. This year, for the colder months, the textile house has tapped pattern designer Glorinah Khutso Mabaso to celebrate African history and heritage. The pieces bring the outside to interiors via the continent’s landscapes, people and unique fauna and flora. Available through Aranda.

Yeba Ayo tote bags are just the thing to hold your vitals on a winter stroll.

Joy of life

The tote bag has become omnipresent in many people’s bag repertoires. To up your game, the Yeba Ayo tote bag — the Yoruba word for joy — is petite, yet spacious, but not capacious. The leather totes, which are made to order, are perfect for carrying essentials during wintery walks. Keep it close to your heart, like a lucky charm. Available through IndustrieAfrica.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas 35mm watch has 84 round-cut diamonds around its face.

One to watch

Tis the season to treat yourself to a new timepiece. The world’s finest watchmakers have released their 2023 collections and they are dazzling. The Vacheron Constantin Overseas 35mm watch is a perfect balance of modern hedonism and creative nostalgia. The blue dial is surrounded by 84 round-cut diamonds, perfect for winter travels, whether near or far. Available through Vacheron Constantin.

Made for walking

The cornerstones of any winter outfit are your jackets and choice of footwear. The winning shoe to splurge on for those wetter days is courtesy of Off-White. Come rain or shine, a warm boot will take you far. Off-White’s For Rainy Days’s chunky rubber soles will ensure that your feet stay dry and their jersey socks will keep them warm. Available through Off-White.