Objects of Desire: The Home Edit

Lounging in a Saratoga hammock will make you feel as if you are on holiday.

There are many extraordinary luxuries in this world, like beautiful jewellery, handbags, Michelin-starred meals, and exquisite bottles of wine (like this 2021 Simonskop Cinsault). Yet, luxury plays more on the spectrum of pleasure than on the spectrum of price that would suggest that the more expensive the experience, the more luxurious.

But this is not always the case. Today we find, some of the most pleasurable hedonism is saved for the home. Think of the home as a kind of sanctuary where we treat ourselves to acts of indulgent bliss and retreat.

For homebodies, these can range from a delicious meal cooked low and slow, a luxurious blanket perfect for cocooning on the couch, incense, serums or simply tuning out the world by any means necessary, especially during the cold winter months.

Interior elevations

Imagine this — it’s Friday afternoon, it has just hit golden hour, and there is a slight breeze. You have a drink prepared that you will sip while stretched out in this Saratoga hammock as the week comes to a close. There is nothing like having a length of swinging cloth suspended at home to transform it into your favourite holiday spot. Available through Anthropologie.

Aesop’s balancing gel is perfect for winter or summer.

Crème de la crème

Skincare is a personal choice of routines, products, and treatments because everyone’s skin is different. But everyone definitely deserves some lavish at-home skin pampering. Aēsop B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel is favoured among experts and aesthetes alike. It is magically lightweight, yet concentrated, making it perfect for both your winter and summer skin routines. Available through Skins Cosmetics.

Home to roast

Having a designated coffee corner in your kitchen may sound indulgent but isn’t that the point? There are also few things as satisfying as waking up in the morning to an excellent cup of coffee, especially if you don’t have to go far for it. However, knowing what you like to drink is key here. One of the best splurges is a Breville Oracle Touch espresso machine in matte black. Available through Bash.

Banish your early-morning yawns with an excellent coffee made by a Breville Oracle.

Slumber style

Just because you’re spending time at home doesn’t mean there isn’t room for glamour. While having great linen and pillows make for a great night’s sleep, some luxurious sleepwear plays a part too. These feather-trimmed twill pyjamas are perfect for some at-home glamour or a slumber party. Available through Net-a-Porter.