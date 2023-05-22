Objects of Desire: New beginnings

Making the case
Convenience meets subtle style in Comme des Garçons’s pocket pouches. The soft black leather is paired with a menagerie of colourful leather tabs, to bring a pop of colour, keeping your small valuables safe in style. Who says your wallet has to be boring? Available through Comme Des Garçons.
Pride of place
To celebrate Pride, sportswear giant Adidas has teamed up with local designer Rich Mnisi to showcase his signature bold prints. Promoting allyship and freedom of expression without bias, in all spaces of sport and culture, the two brands have tapped local athletes Tom Daley, Jari Jones, and Lusanda Dumke for those within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community in sports. Available through Adidas.
Looking sharp
To bring in a warmer, summer feeling during the cold winter months, try the Cactus de Cartier collection with its exquisite bold nod to prickly plants. It is drenched in emerald beads and precious carnelians and diamonds. Be warned, one should only look, don’t touch. Available through Cartier, Sandton City.
Speaking volumes
While the boom in Y2K-driven trends is pushing fashion’s aesthetics, a pair of headphones has become one of this year’s quirkiest accessories. The Beoplay H95s from Bang & Olufsen ia a more mature, suave venture into the world of designer headphones. Even better is the smooth sound and noise cancelling and the surrounding lux lambskin leather and aluminium. Available through Bang & Olufsen.