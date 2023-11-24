Friday / 24 November 2023 Solace and unity in laughter By Greg Homann FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Comedy has a role in helping us understand our complex nation and in healing cultural rifts This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here. Tags: A Marry Little Christmas, Barney Simon, friday, Geraldine Naidoo, J Bobs Tshabalala, Joe Barber, Julia Anastasopoulos, Khongolose Khommanding Khommissars, Lesego Tlhabi, Matthew Ribnick, Mbongeni Ngema, Paul Slabolepszy, Percy Mtwa, Pieter Dirk Uys, THEATRE