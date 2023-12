Growing season: Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy perform on stage during the Renaissance World Tour in Atlanta, Georgia, in August. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé opened last weekend around the world and grossed $27 million at the global box office. We sent two Mail & Guardian writers to watch it