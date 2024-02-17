Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Friday
/ 17 February 2024

Stand-up is far from down and out after pandemic knocks

By
Lol2
Give them a leg up: Tumi Morake is excited about the potential of young comedians in South Africa.
Lesego Chepape speaks to Tumi Morake about the state of comedy in South Africa

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,