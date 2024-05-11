Diary: A new gallery opening, Sjava deluxe edition, and opera at Ster-Kinekor

Star-crossed lovers: Roméo et Juliette will be one of the operas screened at Ster-Kinekor theatres.

New Kalashnikovv Gallery opening in Cape Town

The Johannesburg gallery Kalashnikovv is spreading its artistic wings to Cape Town. It is opening a new space in Cape Town at 61 Loop Street on Thursday 16 May.

It will form part of the growing central Cape Town art hub, situated within walking distance of museums, project spaces and other galleries.

Loop Street Kalashnikovv represents a new era of collaboration, instigation, conceptualisation, activation and integration, the gallery said in a media statement.

“Artists tell stories through their work, stories of the disasters of the moment, of the hopes and dreams that defy realities,” it added.

“Artists dream for us, elucidate the obscured, untangling the knots of complicated narratives so we not only connect with each other but with ourselves in new ways.”

Artists whose work you can look forward to viewing on upcoming exhibition include Turiya Magadlela, Senzeni Marasela, Conrad Botes, Charity Vilakazi, Tiago Rodrigues, Nico Athene, Tiny Makwakwa, Khaya Sineyile, Roger Ballen, Tyra Naidoo, Simon Moshapo Jr, Boemo Diale and Theresa-Anne Mackintosh.

Sjava releases deluxe edition, tours Durban and Joburg

Following the success of the 18-track studio album Isibuko, released in January last year, singer Sjava added three new tracks and dropped a deluxe version of the album on 10 May.

“The support Isibuko has received over the past year has been very humbling. This deluxe is really for the fans who’ve supported the album and have wanted more from it,” Sjava said in a statement.

“This is a thank you to them.”

Much to the delight of Sjava fans, and lovers of Isibuko, the deluxe version promises to continue the reflective and emotional journey that listeners have been on since January last year.

As at January of this year, the album had reached platinum, with 54,2 million streams worldwide, and continues to chart to this day.

He will also be taking his Isibuko Tour to Durban’s Playhouse on June 22 and the Joburg Theatre on 12 and 13 July. Tickets are available from R500.

New season of operas on the big screen at Ster-Kinekor cinemas

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, is into its 17th season at select Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau cinemas.

They are Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, Puccini’s La Rondine and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

From 17 May, audiences will have the opportunity to watch soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim perform as the star-crossed lovers of Roméo et Juliette.

“What began as an experiment 17 years ago has become a staple experience for opera lovers all over the world,” said Peter Gelb, the Met’s Maria Manetti Shrem general manager.

“Our 2023–24 season in cinemas reflects how opera is changing at the Met, where we’re balancing timeless classics with accessible new work that is advancing the art form and attracting younger and more diverse audiences.”

Bookings are open, with each production limited to four shows.