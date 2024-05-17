Standard Bank and Blessing Ngobeni forge artistic collaboration

Exclusive: Blessing Ngobeni will be working with Standard Bank.

Standard Bank has announced a collaboration with Blessing Ngobeni, an artist known for his abstract creations using materials such as magazines and newspapers.

Ngobeni’s distinctive artworks, which tell stories about everyday social issues South Africans face, will feature in Standard Bank’s new lifestyle store 1862 at its headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

His work will form part of the customised apparel and homeware range. Yolisa Koza, the bank’s head of brand experience, says: “Teaming up with Blessing allows Standard Bank employees to access his creative vision through an exclusive collection of items such as hats, shirts and scarves that he has personally signed to guarantee their authenticity.”

Ngobeni expressed his delight about the collaboration, saying, “There’s a saying that when art intersects with fashion, it breaks new ground, transcending budgetary constraints.

“I’m confident that my work will resonate with the right people, regardless of their earnings from diverse hustling endeavours.”

The bank has a long history in the arts, including a 40-year partnership with the National Arts Festival and has been sponsoring the Young Artist Awards for 30 years.