Diary: Kentridge auction, Africa Rising in Jozi, and Stogie T’s Shallow

South African rapper and poet Tumi Molekane. Photo supplied

Deep themes mark Stogie T’s new offering

South African rapper and poet Tumi Molekane has just released a new EP under the name Stogie T. Shallow, his first release since the pandemic, presents hard-hitting songs that reflect the cynicism prevalent in Africa.

It’s about “the dream deferred, the loss of hope under the crushing weight of an increasingly failing state”, says Stogie T.

The EP features a dynamic group of collaborators, including American spoken-word poet Saul Williams, South African Afro-folk singer Msaki and vocal powerhouse Bonj. Newcomer Apu Sebekedi delivers a baritone performance on the lead single.

Shallow, conceptualised and recorded between Johannesburg and Los Angeles, was produced by experimental jazz musician Shane Cooper. He and Stogie T sought to merge 1980s musical elements with contemporary dance waves, covering topics such as mental health, land issues and Africa’s grim future.

Known for his global influence and pioneering role in post-apartheid music, Stogie T addresses the disillusionment overshadowing South Africa’s democracy.

Africa Rising musical event on in Johannesburg

The Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC) is taking place on 27 and 28 May at Newtown Junction in Johannesburg.

Attendees can look forward to engaging panels, networking sessions, and hands-on workshops. The AMPD Studios will offer workshops aimed at enhancing music production skills.

“This conference is a testament to Africa’s vibrant independence and its influential voice on the world stage,” says ARMC co-owner Namakau Star.

The event will feature local and international speakers, including PJ Powers, Antos Stella, Linah Ebony Ngcobo, Hloni Modise, Mamthug, Maps Maponyane and Kim Jayde.

Phase two conference tickets are available online at R400 for a two-day pass, giving access to the ARMC By Night programme.

Kentridge is going … going

Renowned South African artist William Kentridge has two high-value drawings from international projects up for sale at a Strauss & Co auction in Johannesburg.

There will be an online day sale and a live virtual evening sale, scheduled for 28 May.

The earlier of the two drawings, dating from 2002, depicts a World War I conflict landscape and carries an estimated price of R3 million to R4 million.

This work originates from Kentridge’s 2002 stop-animation film Zeno Writing, which combines studio-made charcoal and pastel drawings with contemporary and archival film footage.

The second drawing, Preparing the Flute, is estimated to fetch R3.5 million to R4 million. This piece is linked to Kentridge’s notable 2005 production of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute.

These offerings not only highlight Kentridge’s international impact but also underscore Strauss & Co’s role in bringing his work to market, the auction house said in a statement.