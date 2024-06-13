Diary: Kesivan in the Cape, Boundless at Kalashnikov, and Stogie T headlines Fête de la Musique

Rhythm: Kesivan Naidoo and The Lights will perform in Cape Town.

Kesivan and band to hit out the lights

Kesivan Naidoo, in collaboration with House of Sachane in Cape Town, presents a rare performance by Kesivan and The Lights featuring some of South Africa’s top jazz musicians on Thursday 20 June.

Naidoo is the most celebrated South African drummer of his generation. He has played with every­one from Miriam Makeba and pianists Hotep Galeta and Bheki Mseleku to saxophonist Winston Mankunku and drummer Louis Moholo-Moholo.

Naidoo is reimagining The Lights as a “brotherhood of Cape Town” experience. Bringing together a cast of past and present Standard Bank Young Artists of the Year, it will include this year’s jazz winner, trumpeter Darren English, saxophonist Sisonke Xonti, pianist Kyle Shepherd, bassist Benjamin Jephta and up-and-coming guitarist Khaya Mthembu-Salter.

The event, which is to be held at Cape Town’s Young Blood Art Gallery, will include conversations with the band led by broadcaster Koketso Sachane.

Fête de la Musique showcasing Africa’s finest

Celebrating its 13th year, Fête de la Musique returns to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg on 22 June, promising a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

The festival’s eclectic lineup is headed by South African hip-hop artist Stogie T, who brings his lyrics and dynamic stage presence, drawing inspiration from his family’s history in the struggle.

Joining him is Muneyi, a 25-year-old traditional indie-folk singer-songwriter from rural Venda. Muneyi’s music, influenced by old Tshivenda folk tales and modern sounds, reflects his grandmother’s stories, his surroundings, human behaviour, love and his upbringing.

Also on is Maleh, a soulful songstress from Lesotho. Malehloka “Maleh” Hlalele is known for her rich melodies and raw baselines.She seamlessly blends the musical traditions of West and Southern Africa, showcasing her talent as a singer and songwriter.

The festival will also feature performances by Sun Xa Experiment, Flex of He & I, Melissa Laveaux and other artists.

Fête de la Musique: Malehloka ‘Maleh’ Hlalele will be there.

Exhibition showcases the boundless talent of women

Boundless, an all-woman art exhibition presented by Kalashnikovv Gallery in collaboration with Pablo House, features 10 artists.

Boundless: Chuma Adam’s work will feature at the exhibition.

Among the artists with works on the show, which runs at the Pablo House hotel in Melville, Johannesburg, until 7 September are Mbali Nqobile Mdikane, Kay’Leigh Fisher, Chuma Adam, Viola Greyling and Muofhe Manavhela.

The exhibition explores themes such as gender, identity, tradition, spirituality, memory and representation, challenging stereotypes, crafting new narratives for women and highlighting the innovative spirit of young female artists.

Boundless not only showcases the artists’ talent but celebrates the unique perspectives they offer.