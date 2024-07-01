Diary: Kalashnikovv heats up winter, NYO Jazz in South Africa and Leigh Voigt at the Everard Gallery

Leigh Voigt is exhibiting nature studies in Johannesburg. Photo supplied

Preparation for the Winter Arts Festival is heating up. The Kalashnikovv Gallery will present three solo exhibitions in its Cape Town space, starting on 11 July, in collaboration with the Heat Winter Arts Festival.

The festival, with the theme “Common Ground”, has been curated by Voni Baloyi, Mary Corrigall, Andrew Lamprecht and Nkgopoleng Moloi.

The theme encourages artists, galleries and collectors to connect throughout the festival. The exhibitions delve into the dynamics of community formation and resilience within these networks.

With 14 participating galleries, all within walking distance, attendees can easily explore the inner city on foot.

Meet-the-artist events starting from the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel will provide unique opportunities for direct interaction with creatives and curators.

Beyond the visual arts, the Heat festival will also feature opera, jazz and theatre.

New York youth jazz ensemble headed for our shores

Carnegie Hall’s renowned national youth jazz orchestra, NYO Jazz, led by artistic director and trumpeter Sean Jones, will embark on its first tour to South Africa from 22 July to 5 August.

Founded by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute in 2018, NYO Jazz annually brings together 22 of the finest teen jazz musicians from across the US. They train, perform and tour with world-class musicians, serving as ambassadors of American jazz.

The ensemble will perform in Joburg at The Market Theatre, in Durban at The Playhouse and in Cape Town at Artscape.

They will be performing alongside South African talents such as saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane and pianist Afrika Mkhize. The tour will feature a new work, Isigqi Suite, by South African composer Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane.

The diverse programme will include classics by Duke Ellington and contemporary pieces.

Artist invites viewers to appreciate trees

Leigh Voigt’s exhibition The Allure of Our Arboreal Allies opens at the Everard Gallery in Johannesburg on 27 June.

It is a testament to Voigt’s dedication and mastery in fine painting. Her ability to intelligently comment on natural habitats, while capturing the unique characteristics of individual trees, highlights her rare artistic talent.

Voigt’s new works combine elegance and sophistication, offering viewers an insightful experience. She merges scientific observation with artistic expression, producing pieces that are both informative and beautiful, inviting viewers to appreciate the beauty and significance of trees.