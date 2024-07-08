Diary: Redhill Arts Festival, Food Indaba in Cape Town and Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O at Untitled Basement

True story: Malcolm Jiyane will be performing in Joburg on 19 July.

Malcolm Jiyane Tree-O on at Untitled Basement

South African trombonist Malcolm Jiyane will be performing at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on 19 July.

Jiyane will be performing tunes from his second album, the recently released True Story. He describes the album as “weaving a cohesive narrative where each song stands independently yet contributes to a unified whole”.

The trombonist and composer captures the essence of life in South Africa, echoing the harsh realities of shantytowns and crowded urban spaces.

This album showcases Jiyane’s immense talent and solidifies his personal voice, deeply connected to the people.

While his previous album, Umdlali, was a spontaneous snapshot, True Story is a meticulously crafted opus.

Jiyane will be supported by core members Ayanda Zalekile (bass), Lungile Kunene (drums), Gontse Makhene (percussion), and Nkosinathi Mathunjwa (piano/keys), along with various contributors, including backing vocalists Nosisi Ngakane, Dumama, and Siya Makuzeni.

Indaba explores food security in urban settings

The Food Indaba will take place from 22 July to 4 August in various Cape Town locations, under the theme of Home Management.

For those unable to attend in person, free online webinars will be available. The online discussions will include Hunger and Power — A Pan-African Webinar and State of the City Food System Report — A Public Conversation on Zoom.

In-person attendees can look forward to discussions on Harnessing Hunger for Power and a panel discussion on the State of the City Food System Report, led by Gareth Haysom, an urban food systems researcher at the University of Cape Town’s African Centre for Cities.

The event aims to address key issues surrounding food systems, offering valuable insight and fostering meaningful conversations.

Whether they are attending virtually or in person, participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts and contribute to the dialogue on improving food security and management in urban settings.

Redhill Arts Festival

Music: Zolani Mahola will perform at the Redhill Arts Festival.

The Redhill Arts Festival, returning for its sixth year, will be hosted by the Morningside, Johannesburg, school from 25 to 28 July.

Attendees can look forward to over 25 theatre productions, a vibrant art exhibition and children’s entertainment.

The main stage will spotlight renowned South African performers, including Watershed on Friday night; the Mzansi Youth Choir and Lady Zamar on Saturday night and Jesse Clegg with Zolani Mahola and The Feminine Force on Sunday afternoon.

For those with children, there will be plenty of entertainment including five professional theatre productions, such as The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Emperor’s New Clothes and Space Rocks.

There will also be a three-day artisanal market which will have over 60 curated stalls, showcasing South African craftsmanship through craft beer, street food and a gin bar.

There will be live music throughout the weekend. — Compiled by Lesego Chepape & Charles Leonard