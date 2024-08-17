A vivid picture of Joburg

Street life: Niq Mhlongo captures the hustle, bustle, sights, sounds and vibrancy of the Johannesburg CBD in his latest novel The City Is Mine

Novelist Niq Mhlongo’s latest offering, The City Is Mine: A Novel, delves into the gritty and tumultuous landscape of Johannesburg’s CBD.

Known for his sharp social commentary and unflinching portrayal of South African urban life, Mhlongo again delivers a powerful narrative that exposes the complex struggles and dynamics of a city in flux.

Set against the backdrop of the Joburg inner city, the novel introduces us to the life of Mangi, a salesman living with his fiancée Aza in the suburb of Linden.

While navigating an already rocky relationship with the narcissistic and abusive Aza, Mangi discovers a secret his beloved has kept from him for years — their home’s title deed is in her name.

When asked what went into developing the characters, Mhlongo said he wanted to explore an intimate aspect of characterising Mangi.

“Normally, when we talk about abuse taking place in a household, we assume it is men who are the perpetrators, so I wanted to show that abuse can come from all angles,” he said.

The uncovering of Aza’s lie is the catalyst for the unravelling of their already rocky relationship. Mangi losing his job causes a further rift in their partnership.

One afternoon, he makes the brave decision to leave the place he’s called home for eight years with no plan except to set off into the streets.

Niq Mhlongo captures the hustle, bustle, sights, sounds and vibrancy of the Johannesburg CBD in his latest novel The City Is Mine. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)



It is through Mangi’s eyes that Mhlongo vividly portrays the vibrant, yet volatile, streets of Johannesburg, where hope and despair coexist in equal measure.

In The City Is Mine, Mhlongo takes you right into this bustling metropolis: The Royal Hotel downtown, the Summit Entertainment Club in Hillbrow and the Braamfontein cemetery are some of the features that make the city what it is. Well, for some people.

One of the novel’s strengths lies in Mhlongo’s ability to depict the multifaceted nature of the CBD. He skilfully captures the essence of the city through vivid descriptions that evoke its sights, sounds and smells.

From bustling street markets to shadowy alleyways, Mhlongo paints a vivid picture of Johannesburg that feels both authentic and immersive.

His prose is sharp and evocative, drawing readers into a world where every corner tells a story.

Mhlongo says he wanted to highlight the phenomenon of black tax through Mangi’s aversion to going home.

“With black tax, many feel pressure from their families where they are expected to financially assist.

“I was looking into the idea of black tax, as we’ve seen the pressure which many people feel in their families because of it.”

Thematically, The City Is Mine explores issues of power, identity and survival in an urban environment marked by inequality and social upheaval. Mhlongo deftly weaves these themes into the lives of his characters, creating a narrative that is both compelling and thought-provoking.

Through Mangi and others, he examines the complexities of urban life, where the quest for power and belonging often intersects with personal ambition and societal expectations.

(Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Moreover, Mhlongo’s characters are richly drawn and deeply human. Each character, from Mangi to the supporting cast members, such as Boni and Ndoda, brings a unique perspective to the narrative, reflecting the diversity and complexity of Johannesburg’s population.

Their interactions are filled with tension and nuance, highlighting the social dynamics at play.

The book features developed characters whose experiences reflect the diversity of Johannesburg’s population. From ambitious young dreamers to seasoned hustlers, each character brings a unique perspective to the narrative, making the story engaging and multi-dimensional.

Through their interactions, Mhlongo further explores the themes of identity, power dynamics and personal ambition.

Writing the book, Mhlongo said, was a nostalgic exercise that took him back to a time when Joburg was less dirty and dangerous than it is now.

“In the book, I appeal to things that are very dear to me about Johannesburg and the book is also my wish for a cleaner, safer city —and with no evident poverty around it.”

In terms of style, Mhlongo’s writing is both accessible and engaging. He employs a direct narrative voice that propels the story forward while allowing for moments of introspection and reflection.

The dialogue is sharp and authentic, capturing the cadences of everyday speech and adding depth to the characters’ interactions.

Mhlongo grounds his narrative in the cultural and historical context of South Africa. He examines the legacy of apartheid and its enduring impact on Johannesburg, shedding light on historical injustices and their implications for contemporary society. This contextualisation deepens the reader’s understanding of the city’s development and challenges.

One of the novel’s most poignant aspects is its exploration of the historical and contemporary issues facing Joburg. Mhlongo confronts the legacy of apartheid and its enduring impact on the city, as well as the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and globalisation.

Through his characters’ experiences, he sheds light on the inequalities that continue to shape the city, offering a critical commentary on its past, present and future.

The City Is Mine is a compelling and illuminating read that offers a nuanced exploration of the CBD.

Through vivid prose and complex characters, Mhlongo brings to life a city grappling with its past and striving toward its future.

The novel is testament to Mhlongo’s skill as a storyteller and his ability to capture the essence of urban life with honesty and empathy.

For readers interested in contemporary South African literature, or anyone curious about the complexities of urban existence, The City Is Mine is a must-read that promises both insight and entertainment.

It reaffirms Mhlongo’s position as a leading voice in African literature, offering a thought-provoking examination of one of Africa’s most dynamic cities.

The City Is Mine is published by Kwela Books.