Diary: Jokes & Jazz Returns to UKZN, Strauss & Co present an auction dedicated to photography, Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy comes to Cape Town

Just joking: Kwanda Radebe hosts the comedy and jazz series.

Jokes & Jazz hosts founder Troy Tesla in KZN

South Africa’s premier comedy and jazz series, Jokes & Jazz, returns to the University of KwaZulu-Natal

(UKZN) Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on Tuesday, 10 September at 5.30pm. Hosted by award-winning comedian and UKZN graduate Kwanda Radebe, the evening promises sharp-witted humour and playful observations.

The line-up features high-energy performances from Mo Vawda, a Lotus FM host and UKZN lecturer, bringing a unique blend of humour and academic insight. Also on stage is international comedian Troy Tesla, the founder of Jokes & Jazz, who is known for his edgy, boundary-pushing humour.

Adding a musical touch, Khetho Makhanya from Pinetown will complement the comedic acts with his engaging voice. It promises an evening of laughter and music.

Snap up artworks at the Ways of Seeing auction

Strauss & Co presents “Ways of Seeing: South African and International Photography”, a groundbreaking auction dedicated exclusively to photography. This sale, set for Wednesday, 18 September at 7pm, brings together a remarkable selection of works from prominent collections, including The Gary Eisenberg Collection, The Linda Givon Collection, and The Photographic Archival and Preservation Association.

The auction explores themes of personhood, subjectivity and community through diverse photographic practices.

Featured artists include international luminaries such as Bill Brandt, Sebastião Salgado, and Nan Goldin, alongside celebrated South African photographers such as David Goldblatt and Zanele Muholi.

This collection, highlighting the ethics of seeing and the interplay between viewer and subject, is on view at Strauss & Co’s Woodstock offices in Cape Town. The exhibition includes walkabouts and discussions.

Realness Institute announces Salia 2024 Participants

Budding filmmakers: Awoua Keita, Bethlehem Estifanos, Duwayne Murphy, Mphumelelo Mnisi, Rehima Ibrahim and Tshiamo Malatji

Realness Institute presents the six African film professionals selected for the third edition of the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy (Salia), a prestigious programme aimed at nurturing talent in the continent’s film and television industry. Taking place during Fame Week Africa from 1 to 7 September in Cape Town, SALIA is a collaboration between Realness Institute, Locarno Film Festival, and The Story Board Collective.

The programme supports young professionals in sales, distribution, exhibition, and festival programming. Led by Elias Ribeiro, director of Realness Institute, participants will engage in networking opportunities, masterclasses, and panel discussions with global experts.

This year’s cohort includes Awoua Keita Epse Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire), Bethlehem Tesfu Estifanos (Ethiopia), Duwayne Murphy (South Africa), Mphumelelo Mnisi (eSwatini), Rehima Awol Ibrahim (Ethiopia), and Tshiamo Malatji (South Africa).