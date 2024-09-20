Diary: Ardmore Studio’s Armoured Warriors, Nominations open for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, Javett-UP presents We, The Purple this September

Diversity: Scarves in various sizes and in colours of the veld are Ardmore Studio’s latest collection.

Ardmore Studio supports rhino conservation

Ardmore Studio has unveiled its latest creation, the Armoured Warriors collection, a limited-edition silk scarf line inspired by the plight of the endangered rhino. With one rhino killed each day by poachers, the collection is a comment on its vulnerability.

A portion of every scarf sold will be donated to Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary, the largest sanctuary for orphan rhinos in the world, to support its efforts in rhino rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation.

With only 100 scarves produced in each colourway, the collection captures the vibrancy of Africa through a palette of veld-inspired tones — golden grass, ochre earth, orange sunset and blue sky.

Available in scarf, pocket square and necktie sizing, the scarves are not just fashion statements but symbols of support for the conservationists fighting to protect rhinos and preserve biodiversity.

Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024 nominations open

The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2024 are back, and nominations are now open. Twyg, South Africa’s leading nonprofit in sustainable fashion, is celebrating its sixth year of recognising changemakers in the industry. With the fashion sector contributing about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, this is more important than ever.

Founded by Jackie May in 2018, Twyg honours designers and brands that implement ethical, sustainable and circular economy practices.

The competition is open to emerging and established designers in categories such as accessories, footwear, clothing, activism.

Nominations are open until 27 September, with the winners announced at a ceremony in Cape Town on 22 November.

Exhibition celebrates Jacaranda City’s history

Writing’s on the wall: An exhibition titled We The Purple includes works by well-known painters.

As part of South Africa’s 30th democratic anniversary celebrations, the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) presents We, The Purple. This immersive exhibition, curated by Johannesburg-based writer and curator Khumo Sebambo, opened on 19 September.

The exhibition features works from various collections and includes pieces by Gerard Sekoto and Zanele Muholi.

We, The Purple draws inspiration from Pretoria’s moniker, the “Jacaranda City”. The exhibition delves deep into the city’s historical and contemporary narratives, including moments such as #FeesMustFall and the 1956 Women’s March.The exhibition’s title pays homage to the “purple rain protest” in Cape Town on 2 September 1989, when the police dispersed demonstrators marching to parliament by using a water cannon filled with water that contained a purple dye. The next day graffiti in the city stated “The Purple Shall Govern”. — Compiled by Lesego Chepape