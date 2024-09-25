Palesa Mokubung set to showcase at South African Fashion Week

Palesa Mokubung during the Feathers Nominees Announcement And Pride Flag Hoisting at Constitutional Hill on October 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

It may be summer in South Africa, but for fashion designers the focus is already on winter next year. The South African Fashion Week (SAFW) is once again upon us, as designers, both emerging and established, prepare to unveil their Autumn/Winter 2025 collections. The show is set to take place 26 to 28 September at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

In its 27th year, SAFW has solidified its position as a critical platform for creative expression, offering designers the opportunity to showcase their work to an ever-growing audience of fashion enthusiasts, buyers and media.

SAFW will host 13 shows with 40 collections over three days. Some of the designers that will be showcasing are Erre, House of Olé, Naked Ape, Thabo Makhetha, Ephymol and The Bam Collective.

This year is no exception, with Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho set to take centre stage, celebrating 20 years of innovation and excellence in the fashion industry.

Mokubung’s contributions to South African fashion are nothing short of iconic, and as she prepares for her latest showcase, she promises a show filled with “heart and soul”.

As Mantsho prepares for its showcase at SAFW, Mokubung is excited to share a collection that speaks to the essence of her brand.

Known for her bold prints, vibrant colours and sophisticated designs, Mokubung’s work has become synonymous with African luxury and pride.

“There’s a little bit of everything for all the different Mantsho girls,” Mokubung explains, with a collection from high fashion to ready-to-wear pieces.

This ability to balance a diverse range of styles while maintaining her distinctive voice is one of the many reasons Mokubung has remained relevant and influential over the years.

Celebrating 20 years in the fashion industry is no small feat, and for Mokubung, this milestone offers a moment to reflect on the journey that has brought her here. “I’m in shock to tell you the truth,” she admits, acknowledging how quickly the time has flown by. “It’s only now that I can see that longevity is possible.”

The endrance of the Mantsho brand is testament of the sacrifices, hard work and dedication that Mokubung has invested into her craft.

One of the key moments in her career came when Mantsho became the first South African fashion brand to collaborate with global fashion giant H&M. This partnership not only elevated her profile but also signalled a shift in how African fashion was perceived on the global stage.

Looking back on her journey, Mokubung takes pride in the many highlights that have shaped her career. “I’ve given South African fashion a voice, an identity,” she reflects.

A critical aspect of Mokubung’s evolution has been her shift towards sustainability. She now focuses on creating her own textiles and using 100% cotton and other sustainable materials, a move that reflects her growing awareness of the environmental impact of fashion.

“I’ve become a better designer. I understand my market better,” she says, about her commitment to both craftsmanship and sustainability.

For Mokubung, marking milestones like this 20th anniversary is a validation of the hard work and care she’s poured into her life’s work.

“It’s proof that I am valuable in the industry and that I’ve handled life and career with care,” she says, emphasising the significance of taking stock of her achievements.

As Mantsho steps into its next chapter, Mokubung’s vision remains as unwavering as ever. She continues to be a trailblazer, not only in African fashion but on the global stage.

As she embarks on the next 20 years, one thing is clear: Mantsho is not just a brand—it’s a movement, a celebration of African identity, creativity, and excellence.