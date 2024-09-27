Diary: Joburg Ballet comes to Cape Town, Phillemon Hlungwani to showcase at Everard Read gallery, jazz at the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music

Blended ballet: Monike Cristina dances in Ukukhanya Kwenyanga by Craig Pedro.

Joburg Ballet’s Scarcity comes to Cape Town

Catch the debut season of Scarcity by Joburg Ballet at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre from 24 to 26 October. The production features work by renowned choreographers Dada Masilo, Craig Pedro, Hannah Ma and Jorge Pérez Martínez.

Following rave reviews at the Joburg Theatre and Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees, the company’s Cape Town performances include one South African premiere and three world premieres. Expect Masilo’s Salome, a powerful reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s classic, and Pedro’s Ukukhanya Kwenyanga, blending ballet and Xhosa artistry. Ma’s The Void offers a poignant reflection on humanity, while Pérez Martínez’s Azul enchants with fluid, Spanish-inspired choreography.

Performances are at 7pm, with matinees on 25 and 26 October.

Phillemon Hlungwani show on at Everard Read

Phillemon Hlungwani’s latest body of work Mitsheketo yale Makaya feels like a cinematic journey. His signature charcoal and pastel pieces bring to life a vibrant rural community, filled with women walking to church, children playing and excited crowds.

Hlungwani’s art immerses viewers in moments drawn from his childhood in Thomo, Giyani, in Limpopo. His intricate compositions are rich in colour, movement and humanity, with each figure and pattern inviting the eye to explore.

Hlungwani weaves personal narratives into his work, reflecting on the role of women, the power of community and his own journey as an artist.

The exhibition will open on 3 October at Everard Read gallery in Johannesburg.

Guitar-piano duo mixes Flamenco and jazz

Meld: Flamenco guitarist Demi Fernandez and jazz pianist Neil Gonsalves will perform at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Catch Latinfluence, a performance by Flamenco guitarist Demi Fernandez and jazz pianist Neil Gonsalves, at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on Wednesday 2 October, at 5.30pm on Howard College Campus at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

With over 30 years of collaboration, Fernandez and Gonsalves bring a rich blend of Flamenco and jazz, exploring the orchestral potential of their guitar-piano duo.

Their acclaimed journey includes collaborations such as their work with Latin percussionist Efrain Toro and the Linda Vargas Spanish Dance Company.Tickets to the performance will be available at the door.