Diary: Phumulani Ntuli to showcase new exhibition at the UJ Art Gallery, Turn On The Subtitles launches in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor brings 1994 box office throwbacks

Image making: Artist Phumulani Ntuli’s exhibition Umfanekiso Uyopha Inkungu will be on at the University of Johannesburg.

Phumulani Ntuli’s show is opening in Joburg

Phumulani Ntuli’s solo exhibition, Umfanekiso Uyopha Inkungu (An Image Oozes Mist), opens at the University of Johannesburg Art Gallery on 12 October.

It showcases Ntuli’s large-scale mixed-media collages and works on paper, created in collaboration with printer Kim-Lee Loggenberg at the David Krut Workshop.

His latest stop-motion animation will also be on display, highlighting his exploration of traditional and digital mediums.

A South African artist known for reconfiguring archival images, Ntuli’s work critically engages with the politics of image-making.

Public events including a walkabout and the launch of his catalogue Fictional Geographies will also be held.

Turn On The Subtitles to improve children’s literacy

Turn on the Subtitles (TOTS) has officially launched in South Africa. It is a global initiative aimed at improving children’s literacy by encouraging families to activate subtitles on their streaming platforms, which is a proven way to double the chances of children becoming proficient readers.

Backed by local stars like Connie Ferguson, Bryan Habana, Proverb, Graeme Smith, Thobile Khumalo and Ntando Kunene, TOTS hopes to create the world’s largest literacy programme.

TOTS leverages TV subtitles as a tool to help children develop reading skills. According to campaign lead Su Little, “The statistics are alarming — eight out of 10 South African children can’t read for meaning by age 10.”

Visit turnonthesubtitles.org to learn more about how this quick, free action can transform screen time into a literacy-boosting opportunity.

1994 Box Office throwback

It’s old but it’s good: Forrest Gump will be screened as part of the Throwback Cinema campaign. Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

Ster-Kinekor is bringing the magic of box-office hits from yesteryear back to the big screen with its Throwback Cinema promotion.

Relive the cinematic triumphs of movies such as Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction, which raked in Oscar nominations and wins.

The cult teen horror Carrie will also be joining the lineup.

Each film screens for one week at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

It’s the turn of Forrest Gump on 11 October, Carrie on 18 October and Pulp Fiction will be on from 25 October.

You can book at www.sterkinekor.com or through the Ster-Kinekor app.