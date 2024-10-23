Mbali Nkosi is proud to DJ at Johannesburg Pride

DJ Mbali Nkosi. (Photo supplied)

The Johannesburg Pride March is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, taking place on Saturday through the streets of Sandton. A powerful lineup of local and international artists will then take to the stage, including the popular DJ Mbali Nkosi. The Mail & Guardian’s Charles Leonard spoke to her about her early Saturday evening set and her blossoming career.

How did you feel when you were invited to play at Pride?

I felt like it was such an honour because I used to attend a lot of prides in my 20s and it was always such an exciting time. It always felt like an event where everybody could feel free. So, when I was told that they wanted me to play at Pride, I was so excited.

I could already see what I’m going to wear, I could already see the type of music I want to play. I was just like, that’s what I want.

So, what are you going to wear?

It’s going to be bright. It’s going to be short. A designer is making it for me. And she’s also part of the LGBTQI community. I felt it was even going to be perfect just to also honour her creativity while also doing mine.

Nkosi says that she decides on her first and last songs, and in between, plays what she feels like. (Photo supplied)

I read that you took DJ classes in 2020 before you became a DJ.

I did. I think because of the pressure in terms of what was happening in the industry with a lot of female entertainment going to DJing, I didn’t want to go into the space feeling as if I didn’t put the time and the energy for other DJs to get some respect to say, ‘okay, she actually took the time to understand what she’s doing’.

So, I did the research, and I found an academy and the lecturers are actual DJs who actually are gigging.

So, I just felt it was more comfortable for me to go out there knowing I know exactly what I’m doing.

I know exactly what I’m meant to do so that I don’t go there and one, make a fool of myself to disrespect the DJs that are already in the industry.

And, for the consumers to feel like they’re not getting their money’s worth.

For me, that’s why I did that and I’m glad I did that because there’s so many situations that have happened where I was forewarned.

If that makes sense to be: if this happens, this is what you need to do.

Or if you want to try something new, do this, you know, if you have a DJ playing a slow set go in this way.

Does it help your DJing that you are also a songwriter?

I think it did help because the first week of school was them trying to teach me about keys. Them trying to teach me about BPMs, them trying to teach me about an eight count. For me, it was like, ‘Oh, I already played the piano. I already know what that means. I already know how to count music.’

So, it ended up being a month course and became a day course because I really knew what it was supposed to sound like.

They even said a lot of people struggle with that when they’re trying to DJ because not a lot of people know how to count or understand different keys.

So, I genuinely do think that made a huge difference in understanding the music.

DJ Mbali Nkosi believes that her followers should get their money’s worth. (Photo supplied)

What is your get-ready ritual before a show?

I’ll probably have like one drink maybe and one shot. Just because I still have heavy nerves when I start playing and it only disappears after like the second or third song.

It’s just because you never really know what DJ controller you are going to get… And you also don’t really know how the crowd is going to perceive you or accept you.

So, there’s always that first moment of nerves.

But I always try to get there at least an hour before so that I can try sussing out the crowd and see what the energy is so that by the time I get up there, I understand what I want to play as well.

Whereas if I just rush in, I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel as natural. It doesn’t blend with the energy of the place.

What makes you decide on what’s your opening song?

It’s exactly what I was just talking about… When I go and I sit there because that’s what I do.

I get there. I sit down and get comfortable. I have one drink.

And then I watch the people then it literally comes to them like, okay, that’s the first song I’m going to play.

And I’ll always decide what’s the first and the last song I play. And then in between I do whatever I feel like doing, but I’ll always say that’s the song I want to leave with because that’s the last song that people are going to remember. And this is the song I want to enter with.

So, I decide when I’m sitting there watching how the people are vibing and how the people are interacting with the music.

What song do you play when you need to save the floor?

I don’t know if I’ve seen that, but actually I know which song it is. It’s FOMO by Zee Nxumalo… It’s one of those songs that by the moment you just play the first or second beat people already just start screaming. It’s such a crowd pleaser.

And I think people don’t expect me to play it. So that’s probably also why. But I think a lot of people love her voice. They love the way she sings. And it’s an amazing beat.

So, it’s one of those things where if I want to just change the energy or if I want people to start dancing, I’ll definitely play that song.

Revellers at Johannesburg Pride 2023. (Photo supplied)

What’s the most memorable fan encounter you’ve had during a performance?

It was actually this past weekend in Durban. I was performing at Black in Umhlanga and this group of people came up to the DJ booth and they just started chanting my name while I was playing.

So, I got very red because I get very shy, but I was like, that’s cute.

And my sister was there, and she just thought it was so amazing.

So, it felt good. It does feel good to have people get excited for what you’re doing.

And then after the set, they all came up to be like, ‘we really love you so much’.

And that’s really amazing.

What do you hope people will take away from your show on Saturday?

I just want people to have fun. I just want people to dance. I want people to be free in that moment and literally not be worried about the next person, not be concerned about how you look. I want people to literally just feel the music and have a great time.