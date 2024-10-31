Diary: The Pan African theatre festival, Disney’s Aladdin Jr and two unmissable events in Durban

Critique: Musician Tumi Mogorosi (above) and poet Lesego Rampolokeng will be in MoRa at the Pan African Theatre Festival.

Pan African theatre festival to be held in Joburg

MoRa brings together musician Tumi Mogorosi and poet Lesego Rampolokeng at the inaugural Kaza Kamba Pan African Theatre Festival on Friday 15 November.

They will be accompanied by a music ensemble which includes Cecilia Phetoe, Sibongile Mollo and Themba Maseko (vocals); Dalisu Ndlazi (tuba); Lebogang Komane (trumpet) and Gontse Makhene (percussion).

The festival, to be held at The Market Theatre in Joburg from

14 to 17 November, will have theatre, music, workshops, film screenings and talks. Seven Southern African countries will be represented through the events.

MoRa presents a critique through music and poetry within South African culture, and questions whether it is determined by political amnesia. The performance is essentially the meeting of different generations of artists still questioning the notion of freedom, through music and poetry.

Inspiring tale of Aladdin will appeal to all ages

The People’s Theatre is to end the year with Disney’s Aladdin Jr. The story revolves around Aladdin, a charming street urchin who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his larger-than-life friend, Genie.

Together, they set out on a mission to protect Princess Jasmine’s throne.

Aladdin Jr is a tale that resonates with audiences of all ages, exploring themes of hope, friendship and the quest for belonging.

It will be on from 5 November to 22 December, at Joburg’s People’s Theatre.

With its colourful costumes, music and an ensemble cast, this magical production promises to entertain and inspire.

The cast includes Raymond Skinner as Aladdin, Nomakhosi Mkhonza playing Princess Jasmine and Luciano Zuppa as Genie.

Two unmissable music events coming to Durban

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music are hosting the first Annual Music Showcase on Friday 1 November and the 34th Annual UKZN Jazz Jol on Saturday 2 November.

These back-to-back events will feature a dynamic blend of performances, demonstrating both the vibrant jazz tradition and the diverse musical talents nurtured within the UKZN School of Arts.

Showcase: Trumpeter, composer and UKZN alumnus Sydney Mavundla will headline The Jazz Jol.

The Showcase will feature performances from students in African music and dance; jazz, opera, choral, and Western art music, who are studying at UKZN’s music department.

The Jazz Jol will be headlined by celebrated trumpeter, composer and UKZN alumnus Sydney Mavundla. He will perform pieces from his latest release, Dirge for Our Fathers, joined by an all-star band featuring Afrika Mkhize on piano, Amaeshi Ikechi on bass and Peter Auret on drums. — Compiled by Charles Leonard