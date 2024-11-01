Go global: Lessons for Indie movie makers

Reel opportunities: South African independent filmmaker Anele Geqiwe says that international festivals allow filmmakers to showcase their work to a wide and diverse audience.

For many independent South African filmmakers, television, cinema and streaming platforms are the obvious mediums to showcase their work. But what happens when opportunities on these platforms are limited or inaccessible?

Local and international film festivals become an alternative for some.

Global film festivals offer many opportunities. These include not only exposure to a wide audience, but also networking, distribution deals, funding and collaborations, according to independent filmmaker Anele Geqiwe.

In an interview with the Mail & Guardian, Geqiwe says that beyond pitching to big screens and streaming platforms, festivals outside of South Africa allow filmmakers to showcase their work to a diverse audience, including industry professionals, critics and distributors.

“Festivals also provide a platform for creative exchange, where filmmakers can learn from their peers, explore different markets and gain insights into global trends in cinema,” Geqiwe says.

Pretoria-based independent filmmaker Vuyani Bila agrees that international film festivals offer the fastest way to a global audience and market.

“Film festivals are still a huge player, regardless of the new Video On Demands in the market,” Bila says during an interview.

However, like many other South African indie filmmakers, Geqiwe and Bila experience challenges when applying to world festivals, such as the competitive submission processes and the steep costs.

And the winner is: Vuyani Bila is the director of the thriller Face Deep, which has taken several international awards.

Geqiwe says because there are many filmmakers competing for limited spots, standing out is crucial.

Apart from finding festivals that align with his projects, he adds that meeting the festivals’ strict requirements and language barriers makes the process demanding.

For Bila and his team at Arts Sake Productions, the biggest challenge is funding applications.

“You wouldn’t guess it, but applying to different festivals around the world adds up,” he says.

“Since you are applying in a different currency, usually the dollar, festivals that are worth their salt typically charge around $60 (roughly R1 000) at early-bird stages and, later, fees could go up to $125.”

Bila says the cost of submitting to festivals mount up if you try to cast the net as wide as possible to give the film a good run on the festival circuit.

“You could end up spending R30 000 to R50 000 on applications alone. Depending on the festival, some might pay for you to attend while, for others, you would need to invest in attending, which is also another cost on its own.”

Bila has been behind the camera for films such as To IKE, Farm Boy and Bad Bishop. The thriller he directed, Face Deep, received nominations from prestigious film awards such as the Liverpool Indie Awards and this year’s Luminar International Film Festival.

Earlier this year, the film also won at the Cuckoo International Film Awards in India.

“I attended digitally and did a speech and presentation of the film via Skype to a theatre full of people.

“By God’s grace, later that day, it was announced that Face Deep had won Best International Feature Film.

“This was a huge honour for me and my team as we were against other great filmmakers from across the world.”

Apart from his debut film Life Happened, which is streaming on Amazon Prime, Geqiwe is also pleased with the success of his most recent project, which is showing at global film festivals.

Quantum, starring Bohang Moeko, premiered during the Namibia Film Week last month.

The film will also be showcased at the New York African Diaspora International Film Festival.

“We shot Quantum in just 10 days around Cape Town, on a shoestring budget, so the recognition means a lot to everyone who helped bring this vision to life,” says Geqiwe.

With more than 60 films from 30 countries, the 32nd Annual African Diaspora Film Festival is set to take place from November 29 to December 15.

Its programmer Lerato Bokako says: “Quantum stood out for its exceptional storytelling, powerful themes and artistic excellence.

“We believe this film will resonate deeply with our audience and significantly contribute to the cultural dialogue that we aim to foster through the festival.”

Despite the challenges, Geqiwe and Bila praise the creative freedom that comes with being a South African indie filmmaker and the ability to tell unique, often underrepresented stories, free from the constraints of major studios.

Both filmmakers emphasise the importance of having an entrepreneurial mindset.

This helps not only sustain indie filmmakers’ careers but also teaches them how to leverage the opportunities provided by international film festivals.

Be it Cannes, Sundance or one of the numerous other festivals, these platforms offer indie filmmakers a chance to showcase their work to wider audiences.