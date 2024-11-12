Ange Madame steps confidently into a new music era

With the latest album, Ange Madame continues to redefine what it means to be an artist. (Photo supplied)

In June, those at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape witnessed a groundbreaking moment when Ange Madame, formerly known as Angel Ho, introduced the world to a fresh chapter of their artistic journey.

The air was charged with excitement and a sense of anticipation as Ange Madame teased about a forthcoming album with a preview of their latest work.

Arriving in unmistakable style on a Harley-Davidson, they set the tone for a night that would be both unforgettable and transformative. The deep rumble of the motorcycle filled the venue, creating an atmosphere brimming with raw energy.

As Ange Madame dismounted, all eyes were fixed on them.

Moments later, as they began to sing, the audience erupted, rising to their feet and dancing, enthralled by the infectious beat.

That night, Ange Madame was truly born — a re-imagined, bold and uncompromising artist stepping confidently into a new era.

Six months on, Ange Madame’s presence still captures what fans and newcomers alike find captivating, as was clear at the release of their self-titled new album last Wednesday at Cape Town’s Rooftop on Bree. Surrounded by friends and family, Ange Madame took centre stage.

The 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist winner for Performance Art described the transition to Ange Madame as a natural evolution: “What’s different about Angel Ho and Ange Madame is that I have just grown and got better with age.”

This growth has been woven into every aspect of their artistry, evident in the layers of maturity and creativity — this time, they carried an undeniable sense of confidence, as if they had come fully into their own.

With every song, they drew the audience into a world of vivid imagery, a trademark of their music.

Their sound isn’t just something to hear — it’s an immersive experience that engages all senses and invites listeners to “hear in pictures”.

Each lyric, beat and visual component reflects the layered storytelling.

The evening featured a playful and candid Q&A session, offering a glimpse into Ange Madame’s world.

A story that stood out involved American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga at the Cape Town Stadium.

“One of the most pivotal moments for me was when I met Lady Gaga,” Ange Madame shared, their voice brimming with humour. “Guys, I was the first person in line. So, I met her backstage and I realised she was just a human.”

The audience burst into laughter, expecting a profound anecdote only to be reminded that even superstars have relatable experiences.

This moment captured Ange Madame’s unique blend of glamour and approachability.

Beyond the costumes, beats and dance tracks, Ange Madame revealed a down-to-earth side.

Their message remains consistent — their music, though bold and boundary-pushing, ultimately speaks to embracing one’s identity.

“As an artist, I have never wanted to be comfortable or complacent. I have always wanted to challenge myself,” they explained. “The album is about veering towards don’t be hateful, don’t be rude but love and accept who you are.”

Known for their multidisciplinary approach, Ange Madame is deeply involved in every aspect of their work.

They produce their own music and take creative control over costume design, makeup and videography, transforming each performance into an all-encompassing sensory experience.

For them, it always begins at one place: “It’s always the beat. The music is inspired by the beat, and I produce my own music, so I have the privilege of crafting the narrative.”

This hands-on involvement enables them to build an authentic story and brings a cohesion to their art that resonates with listeners.

With the latest album, Ange Madame continues to redefine what it means to be an artist.

Their work is a testament to the power of transformation — not only in appearance or sound but in meaning and message.

Ange Madame is familiar, yet revolutionary, grounded in their connection to music’s deeper messages while fearlessly pushing the boundaries of self-expression.

Their art dares to explore the limitless possibilities of identity, sound and meaning, encouraging listeners to embrace their own unique journeys.

At the heart of it all is a belief that Ange Madame embodies both on and off the stage.

“My main message is I am a star, and you can also be one,” they say.

In their music, style, and unapologetic authenticity, they invite us to find and celebrate the star within ourselves. The night at the National Arts Festival was more than just a performance — it was the dawn of Ange Madame, an artist determined to transform, uplift and inspire.

And with every beat, every lyric, they remind us that art, at its best, is a journey of self-discovery and shared experience. We are all along for the ride.