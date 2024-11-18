Diary: Inner Sanctum at Everard Read, HandmadeAfrica market, Inclusive Dance Festival 2024

Window: Blessing Ngobeni’s The Great African Nude will be one of the works on Inner Sanctum at Everard Read in Joburg.

Show takes a look inside the heads of artists

Step into the minds of 50 of South Africa’s most intriguing contemporary artists at Inner Sanctum, a new exhibition at Everard Read Johannesburg.

This show delves into the intimate spaces where artists create, each piece offering a portal into their diverse ways of working.

From chaotic studios to serene, organised spaces, the exhibition reveals the inspirations, tools and personal touches that define each artist’s inner sanctum. Divided into five themes — Objects of Reflection, Looking Inside, Echoes of Self, Creative Sanctuaries and Through the Artist’s Eyes — visitors can navigate through still life, emotional journeys, self-portraits and scenes from artists’ workspaces.

As Molle explains, artists were invited to interpret the theme freely, capturing anything from a coffee cup’s warmth to the frustrations of creativity.

Inner Sanctum will be on until 20 December.

Shop and feast at the HandmadeAfrica market

HandmadeAfrica will make its way to Oxford Parks Precinct in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday 28 and Saturday 30 November. It is a festive celebration of African creativity and cuisine.

Following a successful debut at Nirox Sculpture Park, this market will feature over 50 of Africa’s top designers, offering exclusive, handmade collectables from across the continent, including Cape Town, Accra, Nairobi and Dakar.

It will include one-of-a-kind fashion, home decor and artisanal goods, as well as creative street food from some of South Africa’s top fine-dining spots.

With live DJs, choir performances and a free comedy show, plus hands-on workshops such as cocktail demos and gift-wrapping, this market has something for everyone.

The Body Moves International Inclusive Dance Festival 2024

Stepping up: The Body Moves International Inclusive Dance Festival will be on in Gauteng and Cape Town.

The Sibikwa Arts Centre is presenting the Body Moves International Inclusive Dance Festival, a showcase of inclusive dance running across Gauteng and the Western Cape this month. This year’s festival highlights a groundbreaking UK-South Africa collaboration featuring Mark Smith Productions and Very Easy Productions, in partnership with the Market Theatre and the Unmute Dance Company.

Renowned UK deaf dancer and choreographer Mark Smith leads a two-week residency, crafting Synergy 2.0 with an inclusive South African dance ensemble. This new piece examining the impact of climate change on deaf and disabled communities debuts alongside Synergy, exploring similar themes.

Another festival highlight is Bells & Sirens 2, choreographed by Thapelo Kotlolo, a thrilling take on queer club culture and freedom of identity. Performances are at the Sibikwa Arts Centre (21-22 Nov), the Market Theatre (24 Nov), and the Unmute ArtsAbility Festival in Cape Town (26 Nov–7 Dec). — Lesego Chepape