Diary: Sobukwe film screening, Kwasuka Sukela a fun event for the whole family and Kwaito makes a komeback

Great soul: A film about Robert Sobukwe is to be screened at Constitution Hill, where he was imprisoned.

Sobukwe film screened at jail where he was kept

In celebration of Pan Africanist Congress founder Robert Sobukwe, who would have been 100 years old on 5 December, the multi-award-winning film, Sobukwe: A Great Soul, will be screened at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on 7 December.

The film was made by Free Women Films’ Carolyn Carew and One Take Media’s Mickey Madoba Dube as part of the SABC’s series on South African historical icons.

Prison Number 4, at what is now Constitutional Hill, is where Sobukwe was first incarcerated after the massacre on 21 March 1960 in Sharpeville.

He was later sent to Robben Island, as prisoner number one, spending six years in solitary confinement.

The screening will take place inside the actual prison cells where Sobukwe and his fellow activists were kept.

Kwasuka Sukela a fun event for the whole family

The Kwasuka Sukela, Building Bridges is a day-long festival of arts, culture, fashion and food to be held on Saturday 15 December at the Shukus Greenleaf Estate, Foxhill, in Pietermaritzburg.

The event will feature storytelling, music, poetry, an art exhibition, fashion, crafts, live performances, food and will have a kids’ play area.

The line-up includes celebrated artists including storytellers Gcina Mhlophe and Mzwandile Ntombela; musical performances by the legendary jazz and Zulu folk blues artist Madala Kunene and guitarist Themba Mokoena.

Other musicians include Mthobisi Mthalane, Khethi Ntshangase (from Reunion), Pretty & The Music, Undivided Roots, Zolani G and Tribe of Afro.

Kwaito makes a komeback at Emperors Palace

Kings of Kwaito: Trompies will be playing at Emperors Palace.

Legendary kwaito group Trompies are set to headline the star-studded Soulaced Sessions: House x Kwaito on Sunday 15 December at Emperors Palace (The Park).

House x Kwaito is a celebration of two genres that have left an indelible mark on local culture.

Featured on the line-up alongside the Trompies is the deep house producer Harrison Crump and Edsoul performing with a live band. Joining them are the house DJs Lerato Kganyago, DJ Mbuso, Nicky B, Kitchenmess, Zeedan and Picat Da Italian.

“We are a country that is strongly bonded by our love for timeless music,” said Edsoul. “The House x Kwaito event is a moment for us to celebrate the culture and enduring spirit of South African music.

“We want to reflect on how far we have come, while remembering the songs that formed the soundtrack of our lifetime.”