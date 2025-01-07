Aeiden Swan celebrates SA wildlife through art and design

Aeiden Swan aims to draw attention to the importance of birds and butterflies in the ecosystem. (Photo supplied)

In a world where nature is increasingly under threat, artists like Aeiden Swan remind us of its enduring wonder.

A wildlife artist based in Cape Town, Aeiden has transformed her lifelong passion for nature into a collection that not only celebrates South Africa’s unique biodiversity but also champions sustainability and local craftsmanship.

Her latest project — a stunning range of fabrics, homeware and wallpaper featuring indigenous birds and butterflies — is a testament to her dedication to art, conservation and the environment.

“I don’t do the usual wildlife art,” Swan explains. “I create dream-like imagery, often rooted in nature, that features predominantly South African indigenous wildlife.”

Her work is inspired by creatures that many overlook, particularly birds and butterflies. These, often dismissed as mere background in our daily lives, take centre stage in her creations. Through her art, she aims to draw attention to their importance in the ecosystem.

Swan’s passion for wildlife began early and she was drawn to marine life as a child.

“I was actually the fish kid,” she recalls. “I dived, kept fish and had marine tanks. I even grew up on a yacht.”

Her fascination with birds blossomed later, after a decade spent working in bird rescue. “Birds are my ultimate passion,” she says.

This deep connection to nature only grew stronger when she moved to Cape Town six years ago, after spending 20 years in Johannesburg.

Aeiden Swan has created a collection of fabrics, homeware and wallpaper featuring indigenous birds and butterflies. (Photo supplied)

“In Cape Town, I was surrounded by nature every single day,” she says. Ironically, her wildlife paintings began in Johannesburg, where she longed to bring the natural world into her urban home.

What started as a personal endeavour soon became something much bigger. Swan’s journey into textiles and homeware was born of her desire to make her art more accessible.

With a background in fashion — she ran a couture brand Arwen Garmentry in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, for 18 years — Swan always dreamed of creating her own fabric line.

“Yes, you can have amazing fabrics but you can take it further by creating your own,” she says.

When she closed her couture business in 2017, she began brainstorming ways to merge her artistic vision with functional design.

“I thought, ‘I may not be in fashion anymore’ but I would still love to have my own fabric line and homeware,’” she explains. This led to her latest project: a range of fabrics and homeware that incorporates her intricate wildlife paintings.

Each piece starts as part of a series of ink and gold-leaf paintings, which are digitised and printed on pure cotton fabrics using eco-friendly inks and processes.

The collection features indigenous South African birds and butterflies, many of them endemic to the Western Cape. From the three species of mousebirds to various butterflies, Swan’s designs reflect her encounters with these creatures during walks and hikes.

“I paint all the birds that I like — birds I’ve seen in the wild,” she says. But her work goes beyond aesthetic appeal. Swan is deeply concerned about the decline of these species.

“We have lost more than 30% of our bird species worldwide in the last 50 years. Birds are the fastest declining creatures on the planet,” she says.

Butterflies, too, are disappearing at an alarming rate. “People are so used to seeing them around that they don’t notice how fast they are declining, which is sad and terrifying.”

Through her designs, Swan hopes to raise awareness of the importance of these creatures. “Birds and butterflies are pollinators. They’re vital to our ecosystem,” she emphasises.

Swan’s dedication to conservation extends to every aspect of her production process. All her products are made from 100% cotton, with no polyester or microplastics. “I insist on natural fibres,” she says.

The collection includes three fabric weights: heavy twill (similar to denim), light twill (ideal for shirts) and lawn (perfect for summer dresses and sheer curtains).

The manufacturing process is equally eco-friendly, using sustainable methods to minimise environmental impact. And, crucially, all production is done locally, supporting South African artisans and businesses.

For Swan, this collection is about more than creating beautiful objects — it’s about bringing nature into people’s homes and lives.

“Yes, everybody loves to have a painting on the wall but I wanted to do something that people will interact with on a daily basis,” she explains.

From fabrics for summer dresses to wallpaper that transforms a room, her designs invite people to connect with the natural world in meaningful ways.

The project, which she started in February 2024, launched in November. Beginning with the coral tree as her first motif, Swan has expanded her collection to a growing library of wildlife-inspired designs.

“As time goes by, there will be more and more paintings,” she says, envisioning an ever-evolving archive of South African biodiversity.

At its core, Swan’s work is a love letter to South Africa’s wildlife and a call to action for its preservation. By blending art, design and sustainability, she’s creating pieces that are not only visually striking but also deeply meaningful.

“It’s important that we raise awareness and teach people that the environment is worth saving,” she says. Through her collection, Swan is doing just that — one bird and butterfly at a time.