DIARY: Kaytranada live in Jozi, stream The Moth Podcast, Sun is a Star at Theatre Arts

Jive to Kaytranada live in Johannesburg

Get ready, Johannesburg! Internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Kaytranada is set to bring his genre-defying beats to the City of Gold on Saturday, 11 January.

Known for his seamless blend of hip-hop, R&B, house and funk, the Grammy-winning artist will take the stage at Huddle Park, Linksfield, offering fans an evening of electrifying music under the summer sky.

With hits like 10%, Be Your Girl (Remix) and Glowed Up, Kaytranada’s performances are celebrated worldwide for their energy and innovation.

Local favourites will join him to set the vibe, making this a night to remember. Doors open at 5pm, with performances starting from 7pm. Food, bars and ample space to dance the night away await you.

The Moth Podcast: Live from Johannesburg out now

Experience the power of storytelling with The Moth Podcast: Live from Johannesburg, available on major streaming platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

This historic episode marks The Moth’s first “live from” recording in South Africa, capturing an electrifying evening at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre in March 2024.

Hosted by celebrated poet Lebo Mashile, the episode features captivating stories from Nsovo Mayimele, Webster Isheanopa Makombe and Matilda Matabwa.

These storytellers, graduates of The Moth’s Global Community Program, weave tales of unexpected connections, family missions and bold new ventures, all tied to the theme of Power and Possibility.

Curated by Sarah Austin Jenness and Jodi Powell, the live event sold out quickly but now millions can relive the magic. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in heartfelt narratives that highlight the beauty of shared humanity. Listen now at themoth.org.

Production examines isolation in modern life

From 14 to 19 January 2025, The Sun is a Star and We Know What It’s Made Of will grace the stage at Theatre Arts, in the Methodist Church Hall, Observatory, Cape Town.

Directed by the acclaimed Francesco Nassimbeni, this poetic production examines the paradox of a hyper-connected digital world that often hinders true human connection.

Through immersive storytelling, Nassimbeni explores themes of isolation, identity and the fragile beauty of togetherness in an age dominated by distraction.

Starring Dean Goldblum, Aviwe Clyde Nose, Klara Robertson, Cassandra Mapanda and Andi Colombo, the production is elevated by live piano music from Roland du Preez. Costumes designed by Mark Tromp of @elier studio add a visual narrative to this theatrical experience.

Tickets are R180, with concessions at R150, from www.theatrearts.co.za. Don’t miss this powerful exploration of contemporary life.