Bongeziwe Mabandla: Same song, same soul, new rhythm

Bridge: Bongeziwe Mabandla says the tracks on his new album amaXesha Remixes stand on their own but can also help listeners appreciate the originals in a new way. Photo: Mike Love

The last time we spoke to Bongeziwe Mabandla was in 2023, when he dropped his fourth studio album, amaXesha (The Times), which The Guardian hailed as its global album of the month.

It was the record that solidified his place in the global music conversation.

With its lush textures and heartfelt storytelling, amaXesha explored the vastness of time, culture and love through Mabandla’s distinctive sound, combining folk roots with subtle electronic elements.

But now, in February 2025, Mabandla is back in the conversation with amaXesha Remixes, a reimagination of the original album featuring some of South Africa’s most seasoned and exciting producers.

This new offering is not just a collection of revamped tracks, it’s a testament to the fluidity and innovation in South African music, particularly in the dance and electronic realms.

amaXesha Remixes features artists such as Da Capo, Lemon & Herb, Karyendasoul, Henrik Schwarz, Mpho.wav and the rapidly rising amapiano star Ntokzin.

It’s a project that taps into the global success of South African dance music while staying true to Mabandla’s identity as an artist.

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, we caught up with Mabandla, who opened up about the process behind the remixes, the differences between the two projects and how the world of dance music is influencing his creative trajectory.

“It started off with one remix,” he begins, reflecting on the idea behind the amaXesha Remixes project.

“At first, I wasn’t sure if it was something I wanted to do but my manager suggested it, and after the first one came together, we realised we had something bigger here.”

He credits his manager with the idea, highlighting how the project evolved from a single remix into an entire collection that bridges his folk influences and the pulsating beats of South African dance music.

Mabandla’s willingness to experiment with different sounds while staying true to his roots is evident throughout the remix album.

“South African dance music is doing so well internationally and I wanted to be a part of that without compromising who I am as an artist,” he says.

The fusion of genres is key to amaXesha Remixes — a nuanced reflection of Mabandla’s musical journey, one where folk traditions meet global electronic influences.

When it came to selecting the producers for the remixes, Mabandla had a clear vision.

“I was looking for producers who are making waves internationally and who could experiment with my sound in a meaningful way,” he explains.

He points to Da Capo, with whom he had previously worked, as someone who was familiar with his creative process.

“I knew what Da Capo could do and I was excited to see how he could take the track and add his own touch to it.”

Other producers on the project, like Mpho.wav, were a pleasant discovery for Mabandla.

“I didn’t know much about Mpho.wav before, but after hearing what he did with the remix, I was blown away,” he admits.

“It’s always great to find new talent that fits with your vision.”

Ntokzin, a prominent amapiano producer, was also an integral part of the project.

“Ntokzin was brought forward by the label when we were brainstorming ideas for the remixes,” Mabandla shares.

The track Sisahleleleni, on which Mabandla and Ntokzin collaborated, received a nomination at the South African Music Awards, which Mabandla says is a significant validation of the direction he’s headed in.

“That was a huge moment for me,” he says. “To get nominated for that song really affirmed that I was on the right path.”

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Mabandla singles out the remix by Schwarz, a German producer and DJ, as one of the unexpected highlights of the project.

“The drop on that song is unreal. It feels like a Mexican wave — and you should see how people react when the song hits — it’s something special,” he says.

Mabandla describes the remix as a powerful reimagining of the original, with a moment that electrifies listeners every time it drops.

Schwarz’s remix of the track taps into the hypnotic quality of the original track while transforming it into a dance-floor anthem. “It’s super special for me,” Mabandla adds, with palpable excitement.

Despite the success and excitement surrounding amaXesha Remixes, Mabandla is quick to emphasise that the original amaXesha album still holds immense value.

“I love all the songs on the remix project but I still believe the original tracks are very deep,” he says.

“The remixes are a response to the growing presence of dance music but the originals carry a lot of meaning and emotion. They’re an integral part of my musical identity.”

For Mabandla, the remixes are not an attempt to overshadow the original work but rather an expansion — a way to introduce the music to different audiences and celebrate the versatility of his sound.

Looking ahead, Mabandla is hopeful that the remix project will serve as a link, leading new listeners to discover his older work, while informing the deeper meanings of those tracks.

“I hope the remixes feed back into the originals,” he says, thoughtfully.

“They can stand on their own but they also have the power to bring people back to the first project and help them connect with it in a different way.”

The release of amaXesha Remixes is a strategic move that places Bongeziwe Mabandla at the intersection of South Africa’s vibrant music scene, where genres like amapiano and house are gaining international recognition, while still honouring his folk and storytelling roots.

It’s a delicate balance that highlights his ability to navigate and merge diverse musical worlds without losing sight of his authenticity.

At a time where South African music is receiving global acclaim, amaXesha Remixes is more than just a remix album.

It’s an invitation to explore the boundless possibilities of sound, rhythm and culture, while never losing sight of the deeper messages that have defined Mabandla as one of the most exciting and thoughtful voices in contemporary music.